  Dr DisRespect claims Call of Duty streamers might might be "jobless" in the coming months

Dr DisRespect claims Call of Duty streamers might might be "jobless" in the coming months

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 18, 2025 20:18 GMT
Rumble content creator Dr DisRespect commented on the re-release of the Verdansk map in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via DrDisRespect/X)
Rumble content creator Dr DisRespect commented on the re-release of the Verdansk map in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via DrDisRespect/X)

Rumble streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" recently made a post on X claiming that fellow Call of Duty streamers may be "jobless" in the coming months as Verdansk returns to Call of Duty: Warzone in April. As per the game's official website and a trailer posted on their official X account, the new update, titled Verdansk Replay, will go live on April 3, 2025.

Making a post in response on March 18, 2025, Dr DisRespect wrote:

"If Verdansk sucks, a lot of streamers will be jobless."
Activision has announced the return of Verdansk in new update to Call of Duty Warzone

In a post made on March 10, 2025, Activision announced that they would be reintroducing the ever-popular Verdansk, the original map the game was released with. This reintroduction of Verdansk is to celebrate Warzone's fifth anniversary in March 2025. The accompanying trailer showcased in-game characters landing on the familiar map.

Dr DisRespect is a well-known personality in FPS shooter communities, owing to his broadcasts that often cover games of the genre. The streamer was formerly a prominent streamer on Twitch, before being banned from the platform in 2017, without explanation at the time. He then shifted to YouTube, where he remained until 2024. This was until he admitted to having had inappropriate conversations with a minor, which was revealed to be the reason behind his 2017 ban.

Now, Dr DisRespect acts as an advisor and a leader of Rumble's Gaming section, with him also being one of the pioneering content creators on the platform and providing exclusive, subscription-based content.

Dr DisRespect fired shots at fellow Call of Duty content creators Nickmercs and Dr Lupo, calling the former a "p**sy" while labeling the latter a "fake." This came after the two distanced themselves from Dr DisRespect following his Twitch Whisper controversy.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
