Dream removes his iconic "Blob" picture from social media and goes dark ahead of his "rebranding"

Popular YouTuber Clay "Dream" has removed his popular "Blob" profile picture from social media and replaced it with a plain black image, signalling the start of his much-awaited "rebranding." For context, on April 17, 2025, Dream announced he would rebrand at the end of the month.

This change marks Clay's departure from his widely recognisable and signature smiley face, which has been with him since the very beginning. As he changed his picture on X, he shared a post stating:

"It's night time"

He has also made this change on YouTube and removed his bio and banner.

Dream's rebranding livestream schedule

On April 24, 2025, Clay shared the details for his rebranding livestream. The streamer announced that the livestream will be taking place on April 26, 2025. The timing for the stream will be 2 PM EST, 11 AM PT, 1 PM CT, 7 PM BST, and 11:30 PM IST.

The streamer took to X to share the details of the livestream.

"Going Live Saturday at 2PM EST. I have some announcements..."

The rebranding announcement has sparked widespread speculation among the fans. While some find it nostalgic, others our curious to know what Clay will bring to the table. Some fans are sad to see the "blob" go, while others are excited to see the streamer's evolution.

On April 13, 2025, the YouTuber left his fans concerned when he uploaded a picture of his arm with a green tint. On his posts on X, Dream wrote:

"I'm turning green."

However, he later made another post to lighten the situation and said:

"I’m a professional Minecrafter and my assessment is that it will be fine soon."

Clay is known for his Minecraft videos on YouTube. He gives his videos a new and creative twist, adding in multiple challenges and high-skill gameplay. The announcement of the rebranding has created a social media frenzy as his massive fan base anticipates the start of his "new chapter."

His YouTube channel currently has a whopping 32.2 million subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 135 videos, which have garnered 3,345,623,643 views at the time of writing. His most popular video is titled Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE and has garnered 135 million views and counting.

In other news, Fans react as Dream announces he is "rebranding" and will start a "new chapter."

