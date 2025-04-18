"Face reveal part 2?": Fans react as Dream announces he is "rebranding" and will start a "new chapter"

Popular Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" announced in a X post on April 17, 2025, that he will be doing a rebrand at the end of the month. He also announced that the start of a new chapter, and fans have flooded the comment section asking for more details and speculating about the said rebrand.

In the post, Dream wrote:

"I will be doing a rebranding around the end of the month to start a new chapter."

The Minecraft personality has been at the center of many controversies over the years, and made headlines earlier this month when he announced a Dream SMP reunion. Now, the news of his rebranding has garnered a lot of attention from fans. Here are some general reactions from X users.

"face reveal part 2?" speculated one fan.

"any hints on what we can expect to see changed," asked another.

Many fans asked Dream for another face reveal. For context, the streamer went viral in 2022 after unveiling his face for the first time on the internet.

"ok post face," requested an X user.

Many fans commented on how excited and scared they are about the "new chapter" announcement.

"very scared but excited for what you have plan," said a fan.

"So excited to see the new chapter :)," wrote another.

Dream's announcement comes days after he left fans concerned after saying his skin was turning green

Despite the various controversies surrounding Dream, with one of the most recent being his feud with British streamer TommyInnit, fans were quite excited for the next chapter in his career. The Minecraft creator has already made waves in the music industry, having released several songs over the past couple of years and even going on tour.

However, the recent announcement about rebranding himself comes days after Dream posted on social media that his skin had supposedly started turning green, with fans expressing their concerns. In a post on April 13, 2025, the streamer shared a photo of his forearm, which had a tint of green below his wrist. The caption reads:

"I'm turning green."

In a subsequent post, he went on to make light of the situation, saying:

"I’m a professional Minecrafter and my assessment is that it will be fine soon."

In related news, the Dream SMP reunion announcement earlier this month received mixed reactions from the community. TommyInnit also took shots at the announcement, calling it worse than when his grandfather died.

