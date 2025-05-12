DrLupo is willing to pay $200K to organize PogChamps 7 after getting kicked by Chess.com for cheating during the last tournament

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 12, 2025 20:58 GMT
Twitch streamer DrLupo has offered to pay for the PogChamps 7 tournament after his recent controversy during PogChamps 6 (Image via @JakeSucky/X)
Twitch streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" has stated that he is willing to pay $200,000 to organize the next iteration of PogChamps after being kicked by Chess.com during the recently held PogChamps 6 event. The streamer had partaken in the group stage of the chess tournament on April 30, 2025, and had gone up against YouTuber Wolfe Glick, who holds an ELO rating of 1340.

His actions during the match were deemed by many as suspicious, with him eventually admitting to his "f**k up." This eventually caused him to be kicked from the tournament as a whole. Now, DrLupo has stated that he is willing to pay for the entire Chess tournament or directly to a charity instead:

"I reached back out to Danny, and we went back and forth about things, and I understand where he is coming from, and i'm just putting this out there. I basically offered, I'll gladly pay for the entirety of PogChamps 7. If they will let me, I'll do the hundred thousand dollar charity, I'll pay for the production cost, I'll pay for the graphic design, I'll pay for the prize pool for the people, I'll pay for the salary of the commentators. I'll pay for everything."
"Send me the bill": DrLupo offers to pay for the entirety of PogChamp 7 after recent cheating controversy

Following his exit from the tournament and admitting to "getting more information" that he should not have had access to during PogChamps 6 broadcast, DrLupo was stated as having committed a "fair play violation" by Chess.com during his match-up.

Now, aiming to atone for his actions during the previous tournament, DrLupo has offered to pay for the entirety of the next PogChamps event:

"Send me the bill. I will pay for it. Which, I think will probably come out to like, $200-250,000. I have the money for that. I should be fined, in some way. Now, if they don't want to do that, if they're distancing their brand from me, totally fine, not offended. I am also having Loaded look into reputable Chess charities, in which I will donate the entire $100,000, I will donate it."
In his admission, DrLupo had claimed that he had been using an engine to cheat during his tournament match, calling his actions "pathetic."

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

