"Dude is such a clown"— Viewers criticize Nmplol for insinuating he's not streaming because earnings will be divided in divorce court

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" has recently come under fire online after making remarks that insinuated he is avoiding livestreaming, as any earnings he obtains from his broadcasts may have to be divided with his former wife and streaming partner, Malena Tudi.

For those unaware, Nmplol is facing allegations of financial abuse as per YouTuber Henry Resilient, who revealed details attained from Malena's alleged amended court filings. The allegations were made by Tudi within the court filings, despite Nmplol having previously claimed that the divorce proceedings between the two had been going smoothly.

Nmplol had hinted that he was avoiding his usual streaming schedule due to the divorce in alleged messages sent by him on Discord. Responding to a message pointing out that everything earned by the streamer would be subjected to a split as per the divorce proceedings, Nmplol wrote:

"Someone knows how to look up laws congrats we have a winner!"

Netizens have been reacting to the streamer's supposed intentions behind avoiding broadcasting, with many giving their opinion on the whole drama while condemning his behavior:

"I respect my audience so much that I won’t stream in the off chance I have to give me ex some of my earnings! Dude is such a clown," wrote X user @ncbscotts

"This might be used in Court," wrote X user @DrowslayerQc

"Genuine scumbag behavior Really leads credence to the financial abuse allegations too as he is still trying to restrict finances, even by intentional subterfuge," wrote X user @Steveohmygoodne

YouTuber Henry Resilient, who was one of the first content creators to cover Nmplol and Malena Tudi's divorce, also reacted, writing:

"Like it or not Malena owns a percentage (up to 50%) of both Nmplol Youtube and Twitch channels. She is legally entitled to a percentage of the profits. Those are considered family businesses. He will have to buy her out both channels but they must be evaluated first. Stay Strong," wrote X user @HenryResilient

Nmplol had previously filed a motion to seal records of his divorce with Malena Tudi

One True King (OTK) member Nmplol announced his divorce in September 2024. He eventually filed a motion in court on February 18, 2025, which allegedly requested that the documents relating to his divorce with long-time partner Malena Tudi be sealed and put away from public view.

As per records showcased by Henry Resilient, an excerpt from the filings from Malena's side asked the court to consider that Nmplol had partaken in "economic and financial abuse of the petitioner." In particular, Nmplol allegedly failed to permit Tudi access to their shared accounts, including insight and access to their shared assets.

