Duke Dennis’ alleged mugshot goes viral after his reported arrest in San Antonio

An alleged mugshot of Twitch streamer Duke Dennis has gone viral. For those out of the loop, Dennis made headlines on August 3, 2025, when reports surfaced that the AMP (Any Means Possible) member got arrested at a mall in San Antonio during the filming of a video.According to reports, Duke Dennis and Kai Cenat were playing hide and seek in a San Antonio mall. Videos eventually surfaced on platforms such as X, Reddit, TikTok, and Facebook, showing the 31-year-old content creator being handcuffed with multiple police officers surrounding him. In one video, he was seen being escorted to a police vehicle.It is reported that Dennis was arrested for criminal trespassing and evading arrest. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuke Dennis' alleged mugshot was released the same day (August 3, 2025). X user @FearedBuck's post, featuring the Just Chatting streamer's picture, garnered over 383,000 views in less than an hour.Netizens on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform had a lot to say about the situation.&quot;N***a deadass got arrested for playing hide &amp; seek,&quot; X user @Sharky1k reacted.&quot;They really locked Holmes up lol,&quot; @Killa11211 wrote.&quot;the corniest person you know is going to use this as their PFP,&quot; @linky remarked.&quot;Mind yall, he was arrested for playing hide and seek with Kai in a mall out there 😭&quot; @johnny9170 stated.&quot;I was not guilty&quot; - When Duke Dennis responded to allegations of sexual misconductIn December 2024, Duke Dennis garnered attention after an X post about his alleged sexual misconduct went viral. X user @ulxa's now-deleted post received millions of views, in which they wrote:&quot;Kai Cenat's friend Duke Dennis is under fire for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old when he was 20.&quot;Dennis eventually addressed the situation during a livestream, claiming that he was accused of sleeping with a minor due to a family feud. He elaborated:&quot;The only reason I was in that situation was because somebody killed my cousin, bro. And the dude who killed my cousin went to jail. His sister and his momma went to the police and said I did something that I didn't do because they were trying to put me in jail.&quot;The AMP member also said he was not found guilty and that his records had been expunged:&quot;It was a lot of back and forth going on, a lot of social media beefing and disses and things of that nature. And to this day, they are trying, but I have no problem, no problem with them. The dude who killed my cousin, I forgive him. The girl who did this, who went and did that, I forgive her. I went on about my life. I got my record expunged. I was not guilty, no nothing&quot;As of this writing, Duke Dennis has not released a statement regarding his reported arrest in San Antonio.