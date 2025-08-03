  • home icon
Duke Dennis' alleged arrest: What we know so far

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 03, 2025 21:54 GMT
A viral video showcasing Duke Dennis was supposedly arrested in a mall situated in San Antonio (Image via FearedBuck/X)
Twitch streamer Duke Dennis has reportedly been arrested while filming a game segment in a San Antonio mall, where he and Kai Cenat had supposedly been recording a segment for some upcoming content. A recent viral video showcases Dennis being placed in handcuffs while being sat on the floor, with multiple officers surrounding him, and another one seemingly shows him being escorted to a police vehicle.

This article covers all available information about the supposed arrest and the related videos that have been going viral online.

Viral video shows Duke Dennis reportedly being arrested in San Antonio

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and the Any Means Possible (AMP) content creators are currently spending their days in the city, having recently finished a month-long broadcast in retired NBA player Tony Parker's luxurious villa.

In a recent viral video depicting Duke Dennis' supposed arrest, Cenat can be seen viewing the entire ordeal from a floor above, seemingly recording it on a device while walking. The video was uploaded by streaming-news-related X personality @FearedBuck and has received over 339,000 views as of this writing. Another viral video, shared by @scubaryan, showed Dennis being escorted to the outside of the building and seemingly being made to sit inside a police vehicle.

Duke Dennis and Kai Cenat had reportedly been playing hide and seek while inside a mall. Some individuals online have since been speculating that Dennis may have been charged with trespassing (unlawfully entering or remaining inside another's property without having permission).

"Don’t they just fine for trespassing? This is insane," wrote X user @destroynectar
"Trespassing," wrote X user @DefiPrince88

As of this writing, no official information regarding the arrest has been made available through either of the content creators' social media accounts.

Recently, Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" claimed that AMP star Kai Cenat owes him $100,000 as the latter had allegedly lost a wager against The Juicer. xQc recently stated that he would be donating two times the amount, which is $200,000. For context, the project aims to raise a sum of $40 million to provide two million individuals with access to clean drinking water.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Niladri Roy
