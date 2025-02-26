Duke Dennis gets emotional on stream after Kai Cenat gifts him ultra rare sneakers worth $80K

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 26, 2025 18:06 GMT
Twitch streamer Duke Dennis was gifted a pair of Freddy Krueger Dunks by Kai Cenat (Image via Instagram/dukedennis)
Twitch streamer Duke Dennis recently received a pair of limited edition Nike sneakers worth $80,000 as a gift from fellow streaming star Kai Cenat. The shoes were given as a gift to the former for his birthday. Cenat said that these particular shoes were limited due to Dennis being a size 13.

Explaining why purchasing the pair of Nike SB Dunk Low Freddy Krueger Dunks was challenging, Kai Cenat stated:

"Size thirteen, only two size thirteens in the entire world, and n***a had their brand new, baseball player. I literally had him give it to me, n***a. He was not trying to sell that sh**. He sold that motherf**ker for $80,000."
"Eighty bands on your feet": Kai Cenat gifts Duke Dennis a pair of $80,000 Krueger Dunks

Twitch streamer Duke Dennis is the oldest member of the Any Means Possible (AMP) group, which features Kai Cenat, Fanum, Chrisnxtdoor, and ImDavisss. Duke Dennis was born on February 26, 1994, and recently turned 31 years old.

Explaining how the $80,000 price tag meant that Duke Dennis was essentially walking with $40,000 on each foot, Kai Cenat continued:

"For you bro, 'cause I love you, gang. Eighty bands on your feet... That's forty bands each foot. N***a, that's a car. N***a, I asked Nike if they got 'em."
Expressing his happiness, Duke Dennis then pulled Kai Cenat into an embrace as a gesture of gratitude for the gift:

"Come here, bro."

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently explained his frustration over Twitch's new storage policy, which limits the number of Highlights and Uploads each streamer can upload to their channel. It will be limiting the number of uploadable Highlights and Uploads to 100 hours from April 2025.

