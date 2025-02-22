Kai Cenat expresses frustration over Twitch's new storage update

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat reacted to the new storage limits set by the Amazon-owned platform for Highlights and Uploads for each streamer's channel. As per a recent update provided by the platform, a new 100-hour storage limit will be implemented for Highlights and Uploads from April 19, 2025.

Ad

Notably, this limitation will not apply to Past Broadcasts (VODs) or Clips, with only Highlights and Uploads being affected. Thus, Clips and Past Broadcasts (VODs) would not be deleted.

Seemingly, Kai Cenat hit the limit of the storage, and would subsequently have to delete some Highlights and Uploads. Reacting to this and mistakenly believing that VODs were being limited under the new policies, the 23-year-old streamer said:

"There's a notifi- Wait, chat, I ain't gonna lie. It said... It says my storage is filled. Like, it says like, bro, what?! Why does VODs have storages? What?!"

Ad

Trending

"I have 561 hours worth of footage": Kai Cenat reacts to new storage 100-hour limit set by Twitch for Highlights and Uploads of streamers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, often known for being the face of the platform in its advertisements and promotions. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the streamer has a substantial amount of uploads on the Amazon-owned platform.

While visibly panicking after learning of the storage update, Kai revealed that he had over 500 hours worth of footage in his Highlights and Uploads, which would make conforming to the 100-hour limit quite challenging. He said:

Ad

"No! Bro. Wait, hold on, bro. Nah, they snapping, bro! What is they doing?! Gang, they put the limit for Highlights and Uploads, one hundred hours only. I have five hundred and sixty one hours worth of footage. Why did they just...?"

Kai Cenat's TikTok account was recently subjected to a hack, as addressed by the streamer during a broadcast. Revealing that he was aware of his account being compromised by a third party, he claimed he was in touch with TikTok to get his account back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback