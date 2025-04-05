  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Duke Dennis opens up about "almost going to jail" in China

Duke Dennis opens up about "almost going to jail" in China

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 05, 2025 21:47 GMT
Duke Dennis shared his experience of nearly going to jail during his recent broadcast (Image via Duke/Twitch)
Duke Dennis shared his experience of nearly going to jail during his recent broadcast (Image via Duke/Twitch)

Twitch streamer and AMP member Duke Dennis recently talked about his experience of nearly ending up in a Chinese prison during a broadcast on April 5, 2025, while conversing with other members of the AMP, including Kai Cenat, Din "Agent 00" and Davis "ImDavisss."

Ad

Describing the story of why he nearly faced punitive action in China, Duke Dennis stated:

"You know I almost went to jail? In China? N***a, I had bullet in my bag."

Kai Cenat then exclaimed:

"What? From what?"

Duke Dennis showed the bullet to the AMP members and the audience, stating that he had accidentally packed it alongside other items at the bottom of his bag, which was eventually caught by the Chinese police.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"Had me right there for two and a half hours": Duke Dennis talks about his experience with police in China

Ad

Duke Dennis seemingly ran into trouble with the authorities during his trip to China after they found a bullet he accidentally put in the bottom of his bag. While talking to fellow AMP members, the streamer recalled that he had been detained for over two hours:

"They had me right there for two and a half hours trying to figure out what to do with it."
Ad

Kai Cenat then hilariously replied:

"Nah, you should've went. You would've had motion, it would've been, free Duke, we about to get Duke back from China, n***a!"

Adding to this, Agent 00 and ImDavisss jokingly stated that AMP would have to fly to China to free Duke Dennis from the authorities. ImDavisss even joked that the United States would have to make a trade to get Duke Dennis back to his home country:

Ad
"America would have to have made a trade!"

Duke explained that he accidentally put the bullet inside his bag while cleaning out his car and took the same bag to China without taking the bullet out. The streamer also stated that the police was measuring the size of the bullet during his time in detention.

In other news, Kai Cenat recently had his Twitch account restored after it was hacked alongside his YouTube account on April 3, 2025. However, upon restoration, the account's VODs were unavailable, with only the clips present. It also lost a massive chunk of its following, amounting to 6 million.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी