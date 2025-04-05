Duke Dennis opens up about "almost going to jail" in China

Twitch streamer and AMP member Duke Dennis recently talked about his experience of nearly ending up in a Chinese prison during a broadcast on April 5, 2025, while conversing with other members of the AMP, including Kai Cenat, Din "Agent 00" and Davis "ImDavisss."

Describing the story of why he nearly faced punitive action in China, Duke Dennis stated:

"You know I almost went to jail? In China? N***a, I had bullet in my bag."

Kai Cenat then exclaimed:

"What? From what?"

Duke Dennis showed the bullet to the AMP members and the audience, stating that he had accidentally packed it alongside other items at the bottom of his bag, which was eventually caught by the Chinese police.

"Had me right there for two and a half hours": Duke Dennis talks about his experience with police in China

Duke Dennis seemingly ran into trouble with the authorities during his trip to China after they found a bullet he accidentally put in the bottom of his bag. While talking to fellow AMP members, the streamer recalled that he had been detained for over two hours:

"They had me right there for two and a half hours trying to figure out what to do with it."

Kai Cenat then hilariously replied:

"Nah, you should've went. You would've had motion, it would've been, free Duke, we about to get Duke back from China, n***a!"

Adding to this, Agent 00 and ImDavisss jokingly stated that AMP would have to fly to China to free Duke Dennis from the authorities. ImDavisss even joked that the United States would have to make a trade to get Duke Dennis back to his home country:

"America would have to have made a trade!"

Duke explained that he accidentally put the bullet inside his bag while cleaning out his car and took the same bag to China without taking the bullet out. The streamer also stated that the police was measuring the size of the bullet during his time in detention.

In other news, Kai Cenat recently had his Twitch account restored after it was hacked alongside his YouTube account on April 3, 2025. However, upon restoration, the account's VODs were unavailable, with only the clips present. It also lost a massive chunk of its following, amounting to 6 million.

