"Epitome of capitalist brain rot in action" - Casey Neistat receives backlash for seemingly promoting MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI's Lunchly

On September 19, 2024, YouTube veteran Casey Neistat took to Instagram to seemingly promote Lunchly, a new food and beverage brand co-founded by internet stars Jimmy "MrBeast," Logan Paul, and Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI."

Ad

Neistat shared a photo of Lunchly's "The Pizza," an uncured pepperoni and cheese pizza, with the following caption:

"This is what I had for lunch today."

Ad

Trending

The New Yorker's Instagram post was shared on the r/YouTubeDrama subreddit, eliciting reactions from over 200 netizens. Some community members weren't too pleased with his apparent promotion of the brand.

"Casey is the epitome of capitalist brain rot in action," commented Redditor u/treny0000.

One Redditor said Lunchly "does not look like something" children should eat for their meals.

"That does not look like something kids should be eating for lunch...," said u/dumbbitchjuice22.

Ad

Another referred to Casey Neistat as a "shill."

"Casey Neistat is the definition of a shill," remarked u/clwonbescary213.

On the other hand, one netizen questioned why Lunchly was receiving so much criticism.

"I'm genuinely so confused on what the issue with lunchly specifically is. Is it because it's a Beast product? Or is something actually wrong with the food? Imo (in my opinion), this and Lunchables are probably on the same level, as in they both look like slop that no one should be eating or feeding to their kids," wrote Redditor u/nyaahhaoo.

Ad

Here are some more pertinent comments:

"The fact that Jimmy was bragging about them 'using real cheese, unlike Lunchables,' as a selling point, but the amount on that pizza looks like the amount that ends up floating around the plug-hole when you're washing up after you make your kid's cheese sandwiches for lunch... Fantastic display of corporate delusion," said Redditor u/fffridayenjoyer.

Ad

"He's going to want to eat again in an hour. That doesn't look filling at all," wrote Redditor u/ednamode23.

Comment byu/ppboi41 from discussion inyoutubedrama Expand Post

Ad

What have other content creators said about Lunchly?

In addition to Casey Neistat, several other popular YouTubers and content creators have shared their thoughts on Lunchly.

On September 17, 2024, Daniel "DanTDM" took to X to express his dissatisfaction with the product, claiming that MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI were "selling stuff for the sake of making money," adding that they were "selling cr*p to kids."

Meanwhile, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" described Lunchly as "cancer," claiming that it is "rotten dog s**t."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback