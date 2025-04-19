Ethan Klein says Twitch CEO Dan Clancy is welcome to sue him for defamation

During his H3 Podcast stream on April 18, 2025, Ethan Klein stated that Dan Clancy is welcome to try to sue him for defamation over his past comments, where he seemingly joked about the Twitch CEO being a pedophile. Klein was reacting to iDubbbz's Content Cop video when the topic came up.

Klein clarified his position regarding his pedophile comment about Clancy, stating:

"Me calling Dan Clancy and immediately being like, 'Just kidding,' is a joke. It is not a serious assertion of fact. I don't actually think or have evidence that Dan Clancy is a pedophile. That's how it works, that's how defamation works, right?"

Klein further said that the head of the Amazon-owned streaming platform is welcome to try and sue him for defamation. He then made another joke at his expense:

"And by the way, nobody said Dan Clancy can't sue me if he thinks I defamed him. He is welcome to try, but then we're going to have to take a look at his hard drive. And that might be an issue."

What has Ethan Klein said about Dan Clancy? Supposed "pedophile" comment explored

For those out of the loop, Ethan Klein has been quite vocal in his criticism of Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. In October 2024, the H3 Podcast host alleged that Clancy "hates Jewish people" after he unbanned controversial internet personalities like Sneako and Fresh and Fit.

During an H3 Podcast stream on January 7, 2025, Klein sparked controversy when he insinuated that Dan Clancy might be a pedophile. While reacting to a YouTube video about Clancy, Klein said:

"Pedophile. Okay, well maybe not. Maybe, like... I don't know if that's true. I'm saying I don't know."

Later, he appeared to backtrack on the remark, saying:

"I didn't say he is! I said, 'Pedophile.' All I said is pedophile. I don't know for sure."

Timestamp 2:20:45

As his co-hosts laughed in the background, Klein clarified that it was a joke. However, he continued commenting about Clancy, turning to his co-host Dan Swerdlove and claiming that he doesn't know whether the Twitch CEO is a pedophile or not:

"I'm kidding. Guys, it's all very obvious I'm kidding. It's not serious. I said I don't know if he's a pedophile. But, Dan [co-host], you can't say you don't know."

In related news, Ethan Klein responded to iDubbbz's Content Cop on the same broadcast, saying the video has more dislikes than likes.

