  "Ethan really did ruin his life": Internet reacts to Twitch streamer HasanAbi walking on stage at Coachella during Kneecap's performance

"Ethan really did ruin his life": Internet reacts to Twitch streamer HasanAbi walking on stage at Coachella during Kneecap's performance

By Nandita Kala
Modified Apr 19, 2025 17:46 GMT
YouTubers Ethan Klein and HasanAbi (Image via @EthanKlein @HasanAbi/YouTube)
YouTubers Ethan Klein and HasanAbi (Image via @EthanKlein @HasanAbi/YouTube)

Political commentator Hasan Piker "HasanAbi" was seen walking around on stage during popular hip hop trio Kneecap's performance. In a clip that went viral on social media on April 19, 2025, Hasan attended Coachella and was live on Twitch during the event. Reddit user @sleepybrett said that it happened because of Ethan Klein's Content Nuke video:

"Man, ethan really did ruin his life with that content nuke."

For context, in February 2025, Ethan Klein from the H3 Podcast made a YouTube video titled, Content Nuke – Hasan Piker. In the video, Ethan stated that Hasan had a negative influence on his audience and misled them by pretending to stand for certain values, even when he really did not.

The clip has taken the internet by storm as the political commentator was also seen on Kneecap's stories. While some fans showed their support, others questioned HasanAbi's appearance on stage.

Reddit user @mental-cut-8078 seemed exasperated with Hasan's appearance at Coachella:

"This man is EVERYWHERE"

The clip was also shared on X, where the netizens were in a split as some made positive comments while others criticised Hasan.

X user @benni_MMA seemed to believe that the political commentator was there to maintain appearances, not because he was a fan of Kneecap's music:

"Bro doesn't know any lyric to any song they have"
However, X user @MelaninisOP_1 stated:

"Because of this collab I've gotten into Kneecaps music"

HasanAbi talks about Kneecap during his livestream

During his Twitch broadcast on February 25, 2025, HasanAbi talked about Kneecap. When one of the viewers asked him who Kneecap was, Hasan stated that they were "incredible." The streamer expressed his liking for the band and went on to play one of their songs for his viewers. He said:

"What is Kneecap, though? Kneecap is incredible. Once again, do not miss their music by any means. Kneecap is a hip hop trio from Orleans. And they are very- let's just say they are very outspoken about a lot of things."
Additionally, during the Coachella live stream on April 19, 2025, Hasan followed the band on stage as they waved the Palestinian flag.

In other news, HasanAbi responds to viewer insinuating he made the iDubbbz Content Cop on Ethan Klein.

Nandita Kala

Nandita Kala

Nandita Kala is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. After graduating from university with a master's degree in Mass Communication, she opted for a career in journalism. Since then, she has written for various organizations.

Nandita loved the Super Mario series as a kid, finding great joy in jumping on Goombas and collecting coins. While she prefers single-player experiences these days, she also enjoys playing multiplayer games like the FIFA titles and No Way Out with her friends.

When it comes to streamers, she devotedly follows a lot of them, but Ninja and Pokimane are her favorites.

Nandita's hobbies include photography and making nail art.

