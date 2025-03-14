"Expected him to wear better clothing": Fans react as MrBeast shows off his Paris Fashion Week outfit

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" attended the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week (March 3, 2025, to March 11, 2025). The Paris Fashion Week is often regarded as one of the big four fashion weeks (the other three being London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week). Jimmy shared his outfit for the event as well.

Since MrBeast is regarded as one of the biggest names in content creation and the influencer scene, he had a professional team working on his outfits for the Paris Fashion Week. The YouTuber showed off his attire:

The choice of shirts and coats was quite eccentric. A clip of his attire unveiling was shared by Drama Alert (@DramaAlert). Naturally, this garnered some interesting comments from the online community:

"I am gonna be honest I kinda expected him to wear better clothing especially for Paris Fashion Week!" said @SpiteToxic

One of the jackets was purposely tailored to look oversized. Reacting to the attire, one user said:

"That jacket’s got me wondering if he’s serving looks or just serving fries from MrBeast Burger!" said @LEOvSOL

Another fan critiqued the attire, stating:

"Looks like a college student who woke up and wore the first pair of clothes his eyes could see. Nothing special about fashion anymore," said @MrBriskyBets

Some, however, were impressed:

"MrBeast always coming through with the drip! Paris really got him looking like a whole vibe," said @Bonniehartxo

"MrBeast always bringing the heat!" said @fafmeta

Exploring MrBeast's three custom-made attires for Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week recently concluded, featuring several prominent names in attendance. Among the many celebrities present was YouTube star MrBeast, who showcased his outfits at the event.

Jimmy’s outfits were custom-designed by Le Motif’s team. Le Motif, a musical artist and rapper, unveiled the designs on his official Instagram account (@levraimotif). Check out the three unique outfits here:

MrBeast shows off his unique outfits for Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@levraimotif)

Jimmy also shared some of the photos on his official Instagram, captioning them with:

"Paris Fashion Week (comment if I should dress like this in my YouTube videos lol)"

It's safe to say that MrBeast has transcended the role of a YouTuber and is now an A-list celebrity, who is also widely recognized for his entrepreneurial ventures. Recent reports suggest that Feastables' sales will surpass those from his YouTube channel and media business.

