"F**king disgusting": Netizens call out Twitch streamer Baller for his inappropriate behavior toward female

A Twitch streamer named Baller was seen allegedly groping a woman during a live stream. The streamer in question has a sizeable following of over 58K. Last week, on January 30, 2025, he live-streamed with some friends. Two hours and 45 minutes into the stream, a girl walked into the room before the streamer grabbed her and tried pulling her closer, which the woman resisted.

Watch the clip here:

This clip was quickly shared across X and Reddit, including the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. The post garnered several comments condemning the Twitch streamer's alleged actions. One user called out the creator for his choice of words immediately after the incident:

"Is dude going “I ain’t gon’ lie it’s the internet” as in “Damn can’t be doing that on stream?” F**king disgusting," said u/oblift

Another user criticized the streamer's content, stating:

"How do these streams get views? Like how do people find this entertaining? Makes no sense to me," said u/Big-Evidence-5634

One user labeled the situation as "abuse." They wrote:

"Such nasty abuse from him. He did so natural, I can tell it’s a repeated occurrence from him," said u/suitable_Prior_147

Here are some other reactions:

"She needs to gtfo of that house and never look back. He’s testing boundaries," said u/Oxygenitic

"Dude’s more concerned about realizing he did this live than the fact he’s groping her as she’s repeating no," said u/Kevz9524

"I wasn't trying to come off crazy" - Twitch streamer Baller addresses controversy

Twitch streamer Baller addressed the controversy during his latest stream on February 3, 2025. He clarified that he had no intention of harming anyone and was merely trying to troll. He said:

"In the moment, I wasn't trying to come off crazy or anything like that. I thought we were in a live (stream), ni**as were on some troll sh*t, I wasn't trying to hurt nobody, I wasn't trying to be weird, y'all know me. I was trying to have a good time, I don't try to do too much, none of that sh*t."

The streamer also shared clips featuring the woman, stating that this wasn’t their first meeting. He showed footage of them sharing a kiss in front of the camera.

Baller isn’t the only streamer who has recently faced backlash for his behavior. Another streamer, Pilav, was called out by a couple of OnlyFangs (Harcore WoW Guild) members after making sexual comments directed at them.

