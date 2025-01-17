"Risking other people’s lives" - Netizens react as Twitch streamer has car accident while driving recklessly live on stream

A clip featuring a Twitch streamer has gone viral on January 17, 2025. The video in question depicted the streamer driving a car and attempting to cut up, which ended up causing a concerning accident. Cutting up is a situation when one vehicle suddenly moves ahead of another. This is typically considered rash driving and is dangerous.

At the time of writing, the identity of the streamer is not known. The car appeared to topple, causing a rather serious crash. Clips of the accident made rounds in X earlier today. Verified users and X creators shared the footage. Watch it here:

Verified user FearBuck (@FearedBuck) shared the clip on his page, which garnered several comments from netizens. Naturally, many were concerned and critical of the decision to cut up. Previously, there have been occasions where streamers found themselves injured due to reckless driving. Considering this, many fans called out the streamer for seemingly "risking" other people's lives:

"This be so f**king dumb risking other people’s lives to look cool," said @Pulsiveee

"Another streamer putting innocent lives in danger," said @suayrez

"How did we get to a point where this sh*t is viewed as cool," said @TheClipBot

"It sucks normal people have to be affected by mfs who don't got nothing going on in life," said @Twone33

"I hope these mfs get the BOOK for this dumb sh*t," said @emc_champ

Not the first streamer to get into a car accident live on a stream

Streamers getting into accidents while broadcasting IRL (in real life) content has been a recurring phenomenon. Over the past couple of years, many creators have faced criticism for their actions while driving. One such streamer was Jack Doherty.

Kick streamer Jack Doherty was seen driving his brand-new McLaren while streaming in October 2024. However, the streamer was driving with only one hand and ended up crashing his car severely, causing injuries to his cameraman.

He faced further criticism for continuing to film the situation despite the rash and concerning circumstances. Later, he was indefinitely banned from Kick for his reckless actions.

Another streamer who faced criticism for streaming while driving was Squeeze Benz, alongside Rangesh "N3on." During a stream in April 2024, the two were driving a Lamborghini and speeding on the road before getting into an accident.

Currently, the identity of the Twitch streamer involved in the accident earlier today remains unknown. Typically, Twitch takes action by suspending accounts involved in such incidents. The whereabouts or condition of the streamer are also not yet known.

