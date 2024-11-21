Fans speculate Adin Ross is leaving Kick after his name was removed from platform's official App Store description

Speculations about Adin Ross possibly leaving Kick have spread widely on social media after his and N3on's names were removed from the platform's updated App Store description on November 20, 2024. The new description highlights other high-profile content creators, such as xQc, Max Holloway, and Amouranth, who are contracted by the streaming website.

The rumors about Ross' alleged exit from Kick come just days after the streamer became embroiled in a public feud with the platform's co-founder, Ed Craven.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ross has removed any references to Kick from his social media profiles and recently issued a public ultimatum to Craven, demanding that he "make things right."

Screenshots of the App Store description have led many fans to believe that both Adin Ross and N3on have left Kick.

"Yikes it's final then," mused @degendcinema on X.

"They definitely left," wrote @Osman102700.

Some claim that this does not bode well for the platform.

"End of kick," said @GT500_12.

Trainwreckstv tells StableRonaldo that Ed Craven and Adin Ross have ended their feud

Controversial streaming personality Sneako was among the first to suggest that Adin Ross was planning to leave Kick earlier this month. Since then, Ross and the platform's CEO, Ed Craven, have exchanged public barbs, with the Australian billionaire even going so far as to declare during a livestream that Ross "has nowhere to go."

In a separate clip from a livestream last week, Craven speculated that Ross' exit from Kick might give other content creators room to grow. However, he acknowledged the potential loss in viewership:

"If he [Adin Ross] was to leave Kick, would Kick die? No Kick won't die. Would Kick lose viewership in terms of hours watched? Of course. Would it lose community? Sure, there would be communities left. Again, it opens up room for other people to grow, right? It's a platform, it's a social media platform. If a social media platform is relying on any individual, that's a very dangerous position."

After the rumors of Ross' exit gained further attention following the platform's App Store description change, a clip featuring FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo asking Trainwreckstv about the situation also began circulating online.

In the clip, Trainwreckstv, who is associated with Kick, downplayed the tension between Ross and Craven, claiming that their relationship was fine.

"I think everything should be good. Me, Adin, and X [xQc] are the triangle, the tri-force. So, I think it will work out, you know? Maybe get some Donald Trump 2 streams, get some good stuff."

Trainwreckstv also hinted at the possibility of Adin Ross hosting another stream with US President-elect Donald Trump, similar to the collaboration they did in June.

