What happened between Adin Ross and Kick CEO Ed Craven? Recent controversy explained

A new controversy has emerged in the streaming community, as Adin Ross engaged in a feud with Kick CEO Ed "Eddie" Craven. It all started on November 16, 2024, when Adin Ross directed a series of now-deleted tweets at Craven via his alternate X handle, @AR15thed3mon. Adin Ross responded directly to the Australian billionaire's recent comments about the speculations surrounding his departure from Kick.

Here's what Ed Craven said:

"Where the f**k is Adin going to go to? Adin is banned from Twitch. Is he going to go to f**king Rumble? He's got nowhere to go. F**king Adin."

In response to this, Ross seemed to issue an ultimatum to the Kick CEO in a now-deleted tweet:

"I'm gonna enjoy UFC and give you one last chance to make things right privately with me before I tell and show the world the real you."

On the same day, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality posted another tweet, accusing Ed Craven of "lying to everyone." While claiming that he was offered an "eight-figure deal" to host a subathon on Kick, the Florida native wrote:

"Eddie, why lie to everyone when you just offered me an 8 figure deal to do a subathon on Kick, not including subs, without gambling, for Jan 2025? When I have my lawyer review what I can and can't say, I'll post my entire video showing everything."

Ed Craven said Kick wouldn't die if Adin Ross left the livestreaming platform

On November 16, 2024, a 45-second video featuring Ed Craven's conversation with individuals affiliated with Kick surfaced on X. In it, Craven discussed the impact the livestreaming platform would have if Adin Ross left.

"A lot of people jump on. We've seen people leave, a lot of people then come back, and that's fine. That's just how content creation works. People kind of try new things and try out stuff. You know, I think the likes of Adin, right, if he was to leave Kick, would Kick die? No! Kick wouldn't die. Would Kick lose viewership in terms of hours watched? Of course! Would it lose community? Sure. There'd be communities left."

Furthermore, Ed Craven stated that Adin Ross' departure from Kick would "open up room" for other content creators to grow:

"But, I think it would open up room for other people to grow, right? It's a platform, it's a social media platform, and if it's a social media platform, if it's reliant on any individual, that's a very dangerous position to be in, right?"

Earlier today (November 17, 2024), Adin Ross announced on his X Community, Adin Loyals, that he was leaving the social media platform to "calm down." After admitting to his followers that he had "promised too much," the streamer expressed his intention to "fix all of this."

