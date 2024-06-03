"Fanum Tax started" - Fans react as AMP member secretly spends £2,000 on a meal upgrade during Sidemen's Inside reality show

Day 1 of Sidemen's first-ever reality show Inside featured some viral moments. One of them was from Roberto "Fanum," the popular AMP member and Twitch streamer. The streamer, who popularized the phrase "Fanum Tax" brandished a glimpse of what it was during the show by secretly spending a whopping £2,000 on a meal upgrade.

The phrase, for those unaware, is a meme-worthy phrase popular among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. It simply refers to the theft of food from friends. Roberto is known for 'taxing' food from his fellow AMP members.

This was on display in Sidemen's Inside as well. For context, the contestants were given a £1,000,000 prize fund to work with, from which any purchases they made would be deducted. Roberto, seeing an opportunity to spend, secretly decided to cash in a meal upgrade over the rice and beans they were served.

The clip naturally went viral and elicited several reactions online. One user wrote:

"Fanum Tax started in the first meal given to them in the Sidemen reality show."

Twitch streamer Fanum seemingly breaks the bed on Day 1 of Sidemen's Inside

If secretly spending a hefty amount on a meal upgrade wasn't enough, Fanum caused further chaos when he comically jumped on one of the beds, seemingly breaking it.

This happened after the streamer, who was the last to enter the content house, was informed that the only remaining bed, a double one, was to be shared between him and another YouTuber Specs Gonzalez.

The situation was particularly humorous because the bed in question was the only double bed in the entire room, intended for two contestants (while there were nine beds in total and 10 contestants). You can watch the viral clip here:

Day 1 of Sidemen's Inside concluded with the group having £935,400 remaining from the initial £1,000,000 prize fund. None of the contestants were eliminated. Fans can watch the entire uncut and uncensored version of the episodes on Side+.

Day 2 is scheduled to be uploaded later today (June 3) on the MoreSidemen channel on YouTube and Side+ (uncut version), with the finale set to premiere on June 9 (to be uploaded on the main Sidemen channel).