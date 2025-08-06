Popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von has gone viral following his collaboration with Christian &quot;The Rizzler.&quot; The 600th episode of the This Past Weekend podcast featured The Rizzler as a guest, and several clips from the hour-long video have surfaced on social media platforms like X, TikTok, and Reddit.One 34-second video in which Theo Von asked The Rizzler to respond to some &quot;rumors&quot; about him has received millions of views on X.Theo Von asked:&quot;There's a couple of rumors that I have heard about you. I'm going to rattle them off, you tell me if they're true or false. Okay? I heard that you have two cell phones. You have a scale? Good answer.&quot;The nine-year-old replied:&quot;I actually have three [cell phones]. Well, my brother has two iPads, and I have a phone. He and I have two Nintendo Switches. What? [In response to Theo Von's question about owning a 'scale.']&quot;Hundreds of netizens have commented on the question that Theo Von posed to the social media personality, with one X user suggesting that he was &quot;fat-shaming&quot; The Rizzler.&quot;he’s just a kid man @TheoVon fat shamming isn’t cool,&quot; X user @Jaskirat_aidan wrote.&quot;whether it was a reference to drugs or weight… i kinda feel like you shouldn’t be talking like that with an actual child. like that is a kid.&quot; X user @LucaGuadagnegro remarked.&quot;Man why you have to embarrass the poor kid like that Theo,&quot; X user @William38388883 tweeted.&quot;Accidental burn here. Pretty sure he was making a drug reference, hence the “good answer” after he said “wha?”…&quot; X user @PatriotCards444 commented.&quot;Lmfao Theo so outta pocket 🤣🤣,&quot;X user @kfred_9 posted.&quot;What are you, a union worker?&quot; - Theo Von shocked as The Rizzler says his bedtime is at 1 amAnother moment from Theo Von and The Rizzler's collaboration has gone viral, in which the two discussed the first time they had met. While claiming that he wasn't trying to &quot;rat&quot; the TikTok star out, Theo provided details about the time they met at a restaurant, saying:&quot;Dude, I saw you at that restaurant one time at Craig's. You remember that? Right. Good memories. Dude, you were up... I'm not going to... I'm not trying to rat you out, but you were up at, it was like 10 pm.&quot;In response, The Rizzler stated that as a nine-year-old, his bedtime was at 1 am:&quot;Oh, yeah! That was the first time I met you. Yeah. Well, now my bedtime is 1 o'clock in the morning. So...&quot;Theo Von was shocked to hear this and exclaimed:&quot;What?! What are you, a union worker? What are you talking? What?! God!&quot;This is not the first time Theo Von has gone viral following his collaboration with an influencer. He made headlines earlier this year, in January 2025, after getting embroiled in a controversy with Logan Paul while attending Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.