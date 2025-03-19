FaZe Banks opens up about his friendship with Playboi Carti

FaZe leader Richard "Banks" recently revealed to fellow FaZe member Plaqueboymax how he met Playboi Carti and became friends with him. He said that he had first made contact with Carti "back in the SoundCloud days," and that he used to spend time alongside other rap icons, such as Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage.

Talking about how these rap stars were relatively newer artists at the time, FaZe Banks reminisced:

"We've vlogged that thing, it's still on my channel to this day. We and (unintelligible) are hyped, Uzi pulls up, 21 Savage is living next door at the time. They're all new artists too, this is like the peak SoundCloud era, like the birth of that whole SoundCloud era. 21 Savage was a new artist, Vert's a new artist."

FaZe Banks then spoke about how Carti shot his self-titled album cover at his place at the time:

"Carti, of course is a new artist, comes to the crib, shoots the album cover for Self-Titled."

"Bro, put it back in your pocket": FaZe Banks reveals how he refused payment from Playboi Carti for allowing a shoot at the former's house

Richard Banks has been a member of the FaZe Clan since 2013, joining the group when it was predominantly involved in making Call of Duty-related content. He was eventually appointed as the organization's CEO after it was acquired by GameSquare Holdings, Inc. in October 2023.

FaZe Banks stated that he had refused Playboi Carti's offer to pay for a shoot at his place:

"Him and his boys are running through the crib all day and f**k up the crib, at the end of the day, Carti takes me aside, and he tries to pay me. He peels off like seven bands, tries to give me seven bands, he says, yeah, we got this for the budget... I said, bro, put it back in your pocket, we're good, today was lit..."

In other news, FaZe Clan member Alexander "Adapt" recently discussed the unforeseen passing of YouTube star Phillip "P2istheName." He said that while the two were never really close, their association was enough for him to have a fond memory of the YouTuber.

