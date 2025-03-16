FaZe Clan's Adapt gets emotional talking about P2istheName's passing

FaZe Clan member Alexander "Adapt" was moved to tears while talking about the recent passing of YouTube star Phillip "P2istheName." For those unaware, the YouTuber was found dead on March 14, 2025. The circumstances surrounding his demise are yet to be disclosed.

Despite admitting that he was not that close with P2istheName, Adapt fondly talked about the times he had interacted with the YouTuber:

"From what I got to see, like, we never really kicked it like that. But like, like I said, like just from the brief interactions we had and the time I was seeing him around, he always had a smile on his face. He was a super positive, like, happy dude. Really good energy all the time. So, it's really sad that he had passed."

The FaZe Clan member even appeared to be quite emotional as he talked about how P2istheName always had a smile on his face and was a really positive person.

FaZe Adapt offers condolences to P2istheName's loved ones while talking about the YouTuber's recent passing

Although information regarding P2istheName's untimely demise is limited, it is being reported that the YouTuber was not at home at the time of his death but was found in a mail room in the afternoon. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this tragedy have evoked strong reactions from concerned netizens online, with even FaZe YourRAGE commenting on the matter recently.

Coming back to FaZe Adapt's reaction, the streamer appeared visibly shaken while talking about P2istheName and offering condolences to the YouTuber's grieving friends and family:

"RIP to P2, man. My thoughts and prayers to him, and his loved ones, and his family. Um, sad, bro, sad... Rest in peace, rest in peace... We would always talk about playing 2K, but we never actually got around to playing it..."

In other news, Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" recently opened up about her experience when masked individuals broke into her house and demanded that the streamer hand over access to her cryptocurrency. The individuals were shot at by the streamer's husband, and three out of the four suspects have been charged so far.

