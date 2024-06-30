FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo cosplays as Dr DisRespect on his return from the fourth Twitch ban

A clip of FaZe Clan member Stable Ronaldo cosplaying as the controversial YouTube streamer, Dr DisRespect, is going viral on social media. The Twitch streamer was recently banned on the platform. On his first stream back, he impersonated the YouTuber, wearing a costume, sunglasses, and a wig.

For those unaware, Stable Ronaldo was banned by Twitch on June 27, 2024, for the fourth time in his career. The suspension only lasted a few days, and he was back on his channel on June 30 with a Dr DisRespect cosplay. Doc has recently become a hot topic for debate because of the controversy surrounding him messaging a minor.

Regardless, clips of the cosplay have gone viral on social media platforms like X, garnering over a million views combined in a couple of hours after pages such as @yoxics and @DramaAlert shared them.

Watch: Stable Ronaldo does a Dr DisRespect impersonation on his first day back after latest Twitch ban

Twitch is known for not divulging the reasoning behind suspensions to the public, and Stable Ronaldo has not come forward with what got him banned for a couple of days. While fans think it was because of him driving recklessly during a broadcast, the content creator did make a post on X talking about how much he loves streaming on the platform.

Popular for his viral clips from the various pranks that he pulls on stream, it is not exactly out of character for Stable Ronaldo to do something controversial such as cosplay as YouTuber Dr DisRespect at a time when the latter is under scrutiny for sending messaging a minor back in 2017.

Stable Ronaldo seemed quite into the cosplay and impersonated Doc quite well, with the iconic sunglasses, the retro wig with long hair, and a vest on top of a red shirt. He even mimicked the YouTube streamer's way of talking.

As mentioned, the reason Stable Ronaldo's clip has gone so viral on social media is that Dr DisRespect is currently embroiled in his own Twitch ban controversy. This is because news from over half a decade ago was leaked by a former employee of the Amazon-owned company. Over the last week (as of July 1, 2024) several other sources have come out to support the allegations.