FaZe Lacy claims a missing teen from Michigan appeared on his Miami stream, shares email from supposed family

Twitch star FaZe Lacy, or LacyHimself, recently claimed that a missing 17-year-old boy was spotted on his Miami stream with fellow content creator Clix on July 2, 2024. Sharing a picture from the broadcast on his X account, the streamer stated that the individual's family had emailed him and asked for his help in finding him.

In his post, FaZe Lacy explained that the teenager, named Troy Coleman, had been missing for about three months. The authorities suspected that he may have been murdered after he had not turned up since May. The FaZe Clan member also noted that because of the boy's supposed appearance on his stream, the family now knows that their child is not dead.

FaZe Lacy also claimed that he was making the post to help raise awareness about the missing teenager:

"3 months ago, a 17-year-old kid went missing and was put on homicide. Yesterday on stream he came up to me and Clix and now his family knows he is alive and in Miami. I wasn’t sure if i should make this public but im hoping somehow this helps him be found for his family."

FaZe Lacy shares request from missing Michigan teen Troy Coleman teen's supposed family

Along with a screenshot of the stream in which Troy Coleman supposedly appeared, FaZe Lacy shared an email that looks to be addressed to DR3AMIN Clothing (a brand by Twitch streamer Clix). The email was allegedly sent by one of the missing teenager's family members, named Trent Coleman, who claimed that the 17-year-old was his brother and suffered from schizophrenia.

The email went into some detail about how FaZe Lacy and Clix had mistakenly thought the person they met was on drugs due to his mental condition.

The email stated:

"My missing brother from Michigan was Clix and Lacy's stream in Miami, he was wearing green shorts and they were making fun of him. He is not on drugs, he is schizophrenic and he is 17 years old. If someone can contact me about this I would be so thankful. He has been missing for 3 months and his case was put on homicide in Michigan."

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website missingkids.org, Troy Coleman was last seen on May 17, 2024. Per FaZe Lacy, the boy's family is looking for help finding him now that he was reportedly spotted in Miami.

