FaZe Swagg calls DrDisrespect "drunk" for preferring Verdansk over Blackout map in Call of Duty

Herschel "DrDisrespect" recently made a polarizing statement regarding his opinion about involving two Call of Duty maps, CoD Black Ops 4's Blackout map and Warzone's Verdansk. To those unaware, Blackout was a game mode that was the first iteration of a battle royale within the franchise before Warzone came into the picture.

DrDisrespect took to X to express his preference for the map used in Blackout to Verdansk. The Doc stated:

"Blackout > Verdansk."

DrDisrespect and FaZe Swagg disagree on their preference for the battle royale maps of Call of Duty

Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 can be considered a predecessor to the highly influential Warzone installment in the franchise. Both are similar in terms of their basic concept and game mechanisms.

In Blackout, players can choose to play solo, duo, or with a squad (quads). When the match starts, they air-drop into their desired locations, scavenge, and hunt each other down as the play zone closes in on them, forcing them to engage in combat. Eventually, the last squad to survive wins the game.

Call of Duty has since built upon this first battle royale iteration in Warzone and its successor Warzone 2.0. They offer maps like Verdansk, Rebirth Island, Caldera, and Fortune's Keep, among others.

The Doc's opinion did not sit well with FaZe Kris "Swagg," who called DrDisrespect "drunk" for his preference for Blackout's map over Verdansk. However, DrDisrespect doubled down his statement, stating:

"It’s not even close either."

DrDisrepect extensively covers first-person titles in his content. As a result, his strong opinions on the Call of Duty franchise are no surprise. He recently criticized the anti-cheat system used in Warzone and stated his belief that the team behind the Ricochet anti-cheat software is made up of only five individuals working "out of the back of a men's warehouse."