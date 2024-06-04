"Ricochet is run by five individuals": Dr DisRespect lambasts Call of Duty Warzone anti-cheat in recent livestream

In a recent livestream on June 5, 2024, Dr DisRespect called out Call of Duty Warzone's anti-cheat system - Ricochet. 'Doc' was seen playing the popular game Warzone with streamer OpTic ZLaner in his latest stream where he spoke about how the anti-cheat system Ricochet doesn't work at all. ZLaner posted their conversation in the form of a clip on his X account. Doc said:

"I feel like Team Ricochet is run by like five individuals out of the back of a men's warehouse."

Dr DisRespect joked about how these 'five individuals' branded themselves as Richochet and got Activision, the developers of Call of Duty, to pay tons of money for their anti-cheat system. He also expressed his frustration with cheaters in the game. He screamed into his mic:

"They branded themselves Team Richochet and Activision fell for it. They paid'em probably millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars and it's fu**ed. It doesn't work! It doesn't work! (Shouting)"

Other times when Call of Duty Warzone has been under fire from Dr DisRespect

Popular YouTuber and streamer Dr DisRespect "Doc" is widely known for being one of the best snipers in the game. He is also vocal about cheaters and hackers on his live streams. Throughout his streaming career, Doc has made headlines time and time again for calling out the developers of Warzone for different reasons.

In April 2024, Doc called out Activision during the Blaze Up 4/20 event. He took to X and tweeted about how displeased he was with the event and how the game and developers were promoting marijuana, bongs, and "getting high."

"Activision pushing water bongs, marijuana, ‘Get High’ levels, drugs, and $100 camos on gamers, but they remove Nickmercs skin for him saying ‘leave the kids alone’. Activision is ran by a bunch of idiots. Biggest suit and tie phonies in the industry."

Another time in 2023, Dr DisRespect called out Warzone for 'ruining' the game culture. His displeasure at the time was focused on the 'Spawn' skin additions to the game when he spoke about how Warzone's developers were more focused on collaborations and making new skins instead of improving the gameplay for its players.

Dr DisRespect continues to regularly stream on YouTube and recently revealed that he turned down a $10 million contract per year offer from streaming platform Kick.