Popular FPS streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" has made a scathing remark against Activision for their ongoing Call of Duty Blaze Up 4/20 event in MW3 and Warzone. He took to X to vent his displeasure about the event celebrating April 20, which is an unofficially recognized day by cannabis enthusiasts in the United States.

For those unaware, the Blaze Up 4/20 event features special skins and rewards that are directly linked to marijuana, a recreational drug that has seen widespread de-criminalization in many states in the country.

Dr DisRespect, however, did not appreciate the way Activision planned an in-game event surrounding the day and said the company was run by idiots:

"Activision is ran by a bunch of idiots. Biggest suit and tie phonies in the industry."

"But they remove Nickmercs skin": Dr DisRespect calls out Activision over 4/20 Blaze Up event in Call of Duty

The Doc, as Dr DisRespect is known by his community, made it clear that he did not appreciate the release of in-game items related to April 20 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The Blaze Up 4/20 event offers several rewards, such as the 'High as a Duck' weapon charm and the 'Weedson' Killstreak skin. Activision also released a special skin bundle, called the Stoney Sloth, for the event.

The Doc blasted Activision for "pushing" these things in Call of Duty. The YouTube streamer even brought up how Nickmercs' bundle got removed due to his controversial comments last year, saying:

"Activision pushing water bongs, marijuana, ‘Get High’ levels, drugs, and $100 camos on gamers… but they remove Nickmercs skin for him saying ‘leave the kids alone’."

For those who are unaware, Nick Kolcheff, aka Nickmercs, is one of the two streamers, along with TimTheTatman, who had their own bundles added to Call of Duty last year.

However, Nickmercs' skin was shortly removed from the game after he made an X post about the LGBTQ+ community, which caused a lot of backlash. Activision swiftly rescinded the bundle from the store, cutting off ties with the content creator.

This is not the first time that Dr DisRespect has talked about the removal of Nickmercs' skin, even actively boycotting the game amid the controversy last year in an act of solidarity.