"Filly's still picking his team" - Pitch Side podcast claims Yung Filly is active on FPL despite recent controversies

YouTuber Felipe "Yung Filly" might not be in touch with the internet; however, during a recent Pitch Side podcast episode, one of the guests revealed that the Colombian-born UK YouTuber is still active on FPL (Fantasy Premier League). For those unaware, FPL is the free-to-play online fantasy game based on the Premier League (soccer).

Those who have followed Yung Filly's story will know that he was charged with some serious allegations, including sexual assault and causing bodily harm. The charges were made in Australia (he was extradited to Perth).

During the Pitch Side episode (co-hosted by UK YouTubers Theo Baker, Reev, and Tom Garrett), one of the guests said:

"I know what you're getting at here. Filly's still picking his team. (Tom Garret laughs) I know what you're getting at, let's just get it out of the way. He's in 5th, though, he's in 5th. He's above Ginge (Angry Ginge), he's above Pie Face."

What are the charges against UK YouTuber Yung Filly?

In October 2024, Yung Filly faced serious allegations during his trip to Australia. The YouTuber and musician was accused of sexual assault and bodily harm. He was ultimately extradited to Perth, where he was charged with three separate counts. Here are the charges against Filly:

Four counts of sexual penetration without consent

Three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm

A count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck

Reports confirmed that he was granted bail, as he was seen entering and leaving the police station. However, as part of his bail conditions, he was required to report to the local police station three times a week.

His current location is unclear. However, as of December 2024, he was still in Perth, Australia. That month, he once again found himself in trouble after admitting to speeding. He confessed to driving nearly 60 km/h (37 mph) over the speed limit on a Perth highway.

For those wondering about his social media and content, all activity has completely halted. This also means that The Chunkz & Filly Show (co-hosted by UK YouTuber Chunkz and Filly) podcast has been put on hold. The channel had over 659K subscribers at the time of writing.

