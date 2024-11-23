George Santos reacts to being nominated at the Streamer Awards 2024 in the same category as Donald Trump

Former US Representative George Santos recently received a nomination at the Streamer Awards 2024 for his collaboration with Twitch star ConnerEatsPants. The duo discussed politics and pop culture while ConnerEatsPants played Fortnite during one of his recurring segments, Fortnite Fridays, in October 2024.

The nominations for the Streamer Awards have been out for a week, and on November 22, 2024, Santos responded to his nomination in a post on X. He noted that US President-elect Donald Trump is also nominated in the same category for his collaboration with Kick streamer Adin Ross:

"So a collab I did with @ConnorEatsPants got nominated for an award… The Problem? We’ll just say is that we are competing with @adinross and @realDonaldTrump!"

George Santos talks about possibly attending the Streamer Awards 2024 after getting nominated for collaborating with ConnorEatsPants

George Santos appeared on ConnorEatsPants' Twitch stream for Fortnite Fridays on October 5, 2024. The pair had an informal discussion about video games like Pokemon and debated gun control, specifically the use of assault rifles in Fortnite. ConnerEatsPants was happy with the collaboration, thanking Santos afterward.

Clips from the stream gained significant traction online, leading to its nomination at the Streamer Awards 2024. Other nominated broadcasts in the category include Kai Cenat's collaboration with Kevin Hart and the Adin Ross x Donald Trump stream from June 2024.

In his reaction, Santos entertained the idea of attending the awards ceremony, scheduled for December 7 in Hollywood and hosted by Twitch streamer QTCinderella. He also mentioned the possibility of losing to Donald Trump:

"The award runs on December 7th… Should I go to Hollywood just for the fun of it? If I’m going to lose anything I guess it’d be to President Trump!"

ConnerEatsPants replied to Santos, joking that they need to "stop the steal" and urged him to mobilize his followers to vote for them in the Streamer Awards.

This year's US election cycle saw multiple politicians using streaming platforms like Twitch and Kick to reach a younger audience. The most viral instance was President-elect Donald Trump inviting Adin Ross to stream from Mar-a-Lago.

