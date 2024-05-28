Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" was seemingly banned from a Rust server, where he was playing alongside fellow streamers Nora "NoraExplorer," Tyler "TrainwrecksTV," Lucas "Mendo," and Nick "nmplol." According to statements by these creators, Dimitri was reportedly banned from the server after making questionable remarks towards others on the server.

As Nora, Tyler, Lucas, and Nick huddled together, Tyler informed the others that Dimitri might "no longer be with them." Confirming this, Lucas then reiterated that Dimitri had been banned, leading Nora to burst out in laughter.

Explaining the possible reasons behind the alleged ban, Tyler stated:

"Apparently, he called Nora, you know, a 'W-word', which, they're friends so I don't think is a big deal. And he told another individual to 'go back to the kitchen,' which isn't good but I don't know how bannable that is."

"Not banned and is live": Viewers claim Greekgodx is still playing on the Rust server

Greekgodx is a long-time streamer on Twitch and often collaborates with other big names, such as xQc. Although mostly playing Dark and Darker, along with Warzone on his channel, the creator decided to give Rust a go over the past few days.

With this particular incident, though Tyler revealed the possible reasons for Greekgodx's alleged ban from the server, Lucas confirmed the speculations by stating that he had heard of more instances where Dimitri was using questionable language. Lucas stated:

"I have heard of three other instances as well that were all uniquely worded as well."

In response, Tyler asked if he thought these instances were factually correct, to which Lucas replied in the affirmative. Another individual offscreen in the clip claimed that Dimitri had also made an inappropriate statement toward them.

They stated:

"He goes, he goes, 'What's up, my N?'. I'm like, bro, what?"

However, despite this, viewers claim that Greekgodx is still playing on the server despite the "ban" alleged by the other creators:

"Update : Greek is not banned and is live in the server pepeW," one fan posted.

xQc also called out Dimitri during a recent stream, saying his comments towards female players in the Rust server were "weird." This came after Dimitri told a girl in the server that he "loved her." xQc asked the female to mute him.