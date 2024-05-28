"This is so weird!" - xQc left shocked at controversial streamer Greekgodx's behavior towards a female player in Rust

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” ended up experiencing second-hand embarrassment after controversial streamer Dimitri “Greekgodx” made some bizarre statements to a female player while they were playing Rust. The stream in question took place earlier today (May 28). Felix, Greekgodx, and others hopped into the game after quite some time. However, while speaking to a female player, Dimitri said:

"Wait Sally, before you go, I just wanna say that I love you..."

The streamer went on with a full-blown monologue, even proposing to the female player, asking her to "marry" him. Naturally, the seemingly cringe-worthy comments were enough for xQc to urge the female player to mute Greekgodx. He later said:

"This is so weird!"

"Just mute this guy" - xQc reacts to Greekgodx's strange comments

Twitch streamer Greekgodx is no stranger to making peculiar comments. He is easily among the most controversial streamers out there. This was his first stream in three months. While playing a game with xQc, he ended up proposing to a female player who was also playing. He declared:

"Wait Sally, before you go, I just wanna say that I love you. I have never met a girl like you in my life."

A shocked xQc promptly asked the girl to mute him, stating:

"Bro, bro, bro, just mute this guy. Just mute him. Mute him, mute him. Jesus Christ, bro."

However, Greekgodx wasn't quite done there. He continued:

"Please, I'll do anything for you."

The female player responded, comically asking if the streamer was an incel. She said:

"Oh wow, are you like an incel? I have never met one before. Oh my god, it is. It is. Wait, I don't know, are you an incel or a simp?"

Dimitri replied:

"I don't know what I am. I'm in love. That's what I am. If the word beautiful had a sound it would sound like you."

Embarrassed, Felix said:

"Kill me, kill me, kill me."

Greekgodx's return to Twitch elicited several reactions. He is among the veteran streamers out there and has over 1.6 million followers on Twitch. Being a controversial figure, he has also been banned quite a few times from the Amazon-owned platform.

For instance, he was banned from Twitch back in June 2022 after he had allegedly twerked live on stream. Aside from this, he is also known for his rants and outbursts, which have often gotten him into trouble.