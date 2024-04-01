"I didn't do anything!" - xQc left flabbergasted after DayZ server admin bans him live on stream

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" went viral on April 1, 2024, after he got banned from a DayZ server. The content creator played the multiplayer survival game alongside his friends and fellow content creators JesseSMFI and Dimitri "Greekgodx". At one point, xQc was abruptly kicked out of the match. A warning message appeared, indicating that the server's administrator had kicked him.

It reads:

"Warning. You were kicked off the game. BattleEye. Admin kick. Banned: Thanks, but no thanks."

When the French-Canadian personality saw this, he was shocked and stated that he had simply been playing the game. Asserting that he did not do anything that warranted his ban from the server, Felix said:

"Bro, kicked by admin. What did I do? Bro, I'm playing the video game! I was the... huh? Brother, I was roleplaying but I didn't do anything!"

Meanwhile, Greekgodx took the opportunity to make a lighthearted comment about the situation, saying:

"Oh, you just got kicked because you're a streamer. Finally, justice is served. That's how I felt when you banned me off the GTA RP server, buddy."

"I was just trying to play DayOne Chernarus" - xQc leaks the DayZ server's name after getting banned by the administrators

xQc was about three hours into his livestream earlier today (April 1, 2024) when he got banned by a DayZ server's administrator. After insisting that the suspension was unjustified, the former Overwatch pro stated that he did everything he could to conceal the server's information during the broadcast.

However, in response to the admin's decision, the 28-year-old decided to leak the server's name to his audience by saying:

"Brother, I literally hid the f**king server. I did everything just to make everything nice. Dude, I was just trying to play on the server called f**king DayOne Chernarus 1PP (No bases|Adventure), dude! I was just trying to play DayOne Chernarus 1PP! What the f**k? Like, what the heck, dude?"

xQc also stated that being banned from the server was an "unlucky" situation:

"Oh, man! That's just f**king weird, dude. Christ! That's just unlucky. Bro, what the f**k did I even do? I don't get it."

Timestamp: 02:58:20

Greekgodx speculated that the Quebec native was banned for "bringing attention" to the DayZ server:

"Because you're bringing attention, and they're DDOSing the server."

xQc accused the server administrators of being passive-aggressive:

"Okay, then ban and just say like, 'Whatever the f**k, something-something.' 'Thanks but no thanks.' That's just like some passive-aggressive bulls**t! Like it's my fault. Like what the f**k is wrong with you?"

This is not the first time xQc has been banned from something. Last year, on November 12, 2023, the internet personality revealed that he got banned from gambling at a Canadian casino because the staff claimed he was "addicted."