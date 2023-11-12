"You're addicted" - xQc reveals why he got banned from gambling at casino in Canada

Félix "xQc" talked to his audience about the time he got banned from gambling when visiting a casino in Canada with his family, as the staff suspected xQc to have a gambling addiction.

The streamer talked about how he was playing with his family while betting only small amounts when he was removed from the casino. Upon asking the employee the reason for the same, they stated the following, according to Félix:

"He's like, 'Well, dude, this, basically what happened is that in 2022, there was this article that came out about that said that you're addicted and whatever. So an employee or our online systems banned you from playing online.' I'm like, 'What?'"

"I'm getting banned from the whole place." xQc talks about his recent experience at a Canadian Casino

Twitch and Kick star Félix talked about his experience when he went to a casino in Canada with his family for his birthday. The extravagant streamer then withdrew CAD 30,000 and gave it to the table staff, who did not have enough chips to give him initially.

After getting a tray of chips specifically for the streamer, he and his family began to play. The high-rolling streamer talked about how the entire ordeal took a long time. Later, he stated that as he went to withdraw more money, he was asked for his information for the third time that day:

"They're like 'Yo dude, like, (unintelligible) give us your info.' I'm like 'Bro I gave you my info today twice and last time twice when I came and like four tax forms', like he has all my info. And they're like 'Okay, I gotta talk to my boss.'"

Further, the streamer talked about how he was eventually approached by security guards and then told to leave the casino while being shown a rude and unpleasant attitude:

"Three security guards come up and they're like, 'Yo dude you gotta go, you're banned.' Like, bad mood, f**king rude-a** motherf**kers, nobody's smiling."

Félix also talked about how, eventually, seven security guards had gathered around him at the entrance of the casino, after which he was able to converse with the "big boss" of the casino:

"You guys just banned me. Like, I'm here like with my family. Just kinda chilling out, we're just kinda betting in little mounds, we're just gonna hang and I'm getting banned from the whole place and you guys are like dragging me out."

Fans react to Félix's description of the ordeal

Fans were quick to react to the streamer's experience at the casino, with many stating that he should buy the entire casino itself:

Other users were more focused on the administrative failures that may have led up to this event, pointing out the issues they have personally experienced while in casinos in Canada:

Félix "xQc" is a streamer who recently made headlines for his $100 million non-exclusive deal with Kick. He is a former Overwatch pro who is known for his Just Chatting streams as well as for his Slots & Casino streams on Kick, with him being one of the most popular streamers on the platform.