5 expensive things that xQc owns

Félix "xQc" is a 27-year-old Kick and Twitch streamer who is currently the fifth most followed individual on the latter platform, having amassing nearly 12 million followers. He initially gained recognition as a professional Overwatch player but later diversified into other games, such as Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, and Counter-Strike.

His aloof yet reactive personality has helped foster a loyal fanbase, with his streams averaging around 38,000 viewers. He regularly streams under the "Just Chatting" category, accumulating 4,528 hours, which accounts for 21.4% of his total streaming hours.

Apart from his gaming career and Twitch persona, he is renowned for his extravagant lifestyle, including gambling sprees and hefty purchases. To that end, let's look at the five most expensive things owned by xQc.

xQc constantly leaves fans awestruck with his luxury items and extravagant lifestyle

5) Diamond-studded Rolex Watch

xQc reportedly signed a $100 million non-exclusive deal with Kick, Twitch's rival streaming platform. He has since then not refrained from making jaw-dropping purchases and showing them off to his millions of followers. During a livestream on December 24, 2023, Félix revealed his “ultimate crime” of buying a diamond-studded Rolex watch.

He showcased the emerald green watch case and unboxed it live, revealing the Rolex to his audience. As he tried to wear the watch, he struggled to put on the clasp, much to the dismay of the chat. The Canadian streamer expressed his fear of accidentally breaking it.

4) Gold and Diamond Chain

xQc has been sighted wearing his expensive jewelry in many of his streams. The streamer was heavily gilded at the "Twitch Rivals" event, where he was joined by American football star Leonard Fournette for the Fortnite Tournament. During the tournament, the latter questioned the cost of the chain he was wearing.

Félix stated that he owns two chains, with the smaller one costing around $23,000 and the bigger sitting at $35,000. He has emphasized its authenticity on stream, showing the audience on Twitch a close-up view, assuring them that “it is not glass.”

3) BMW X6 M

Expand Tweet

The 27-year-old owns a dark-colored BMW X6 M, valued at around $100,000. He purchased it in 2022 using the earnings from his gambling endeavors. Unveiled during a Valorant stream, the car is a powerhouse. A top-of-the-line model in the X6 range, it boasts a 4.4-liter V8 engine and reaches 100 kph in only 4.2 seconds.

Interestingly, he did not have a license when making the purchase, suggesting that he enjoyed owning a collection of cars as showpieces.

2) Audemars Piguet Wristwatch

Expand Tweet

The Canadian streamer harbors a love for shiny wristwear and does not shy away from splurging on watches. Taking to X, xQc showcased his recent purchase of an Audemars Piguet watch, estimated to be worth around $330,000. On stream, he displayed a video of the same, with visible moving gears and a diamond-encrusted exterior.

The watch has a colorful frame that complements its complex gold and silver interior. This isn't xQc's only Audemars Piguet watch, however, as he bought another diamond-studded piece for fellow Twitch streamer JesseSMFI.

1) Lamborghini Huracan

Félix's most recent purchase, which baffled fans, was a Lamborghini Huracán. Costing around $300,000, it's arguably one of his biggest purchases. The Huracán is one of the best models in the Lamborghini lineup today, and xQc showcased it in one of his streams. He revealed its yellow paintwork and powerful start sound, originating from the formidable 5.2-liter V10 engine.

Following his $100 million Kick deal, Félix has started streaming regularly on the platform and amassed over 3.5 million watch hours, with slots and gambling representing nearly 50% of that figure. xQc continues to average around 40,000 viewers.