HasanAbi says the "mainstream media" wants to talk to Quin69 for his Elon Musk Path of Exile 2 video

On his January 16, 2025, stream on Twitch, "HasanAbi" Piker claimed that political journalists from the mainstream media have contacted him in attempts to reach fellow streamer Quintin "Quin69" regarding his YouTube video about Elon Musk. For context, Quintin's video titled Elon Musk is Lying About Being Good at Video Games uploaded on January 11, 2025, went viral after the streamer made claims that Elon might be using a boosted account in Path of Exile 2 and lying about being good at the game.

Since then, Elon Musk has publicly clashed with other streamers, such as Asmongold, who also claimed that the billionaire might be using account manipulation in Path of Exiles 2. Considering Musk is slated to co-lead a new US government department under the Trump administration, it appears the gaming controversy has been picked up by the mainstream media.

In his latest Twitch stream, political streamer HasanAbi claimed that journalists asked him about trying to contact Quin69 as his YouTube video started the controversy:

"Straight up political journalists reached out to me because they are like, 'Hey, do you know this Quin guy?' I am not even kidding. I have people reach out to me so that I can put them in contact with Quin."

HasanAbi also noted how he has informed Quin69 about being approached by journalists:

"Now, if Quin wants to, he followed me recently and I followed him back just now and I DM'd him and I was like, 'If you want, I can put in contact with some of these people if you want to go and talk about this on mainstream news.'"

"It is so funny to me": HasanAbi weighs in on Quin69's video about Elon Musk's Path of Exile 2 causing so much drama online

Quin69's claims that Elon Musk lied about his Path of Exile 2 skills stems from the video where the Twitch streamer pointed out that despite playing on a high-level account, Elon was supposedly not familiar with basic features of the MMO when he was streaming his gameplay on X.

Musk disputed this and called out Asmongold for making a video on the same topic and pointing out discrepancies in the Tesla CEO's Path of Exile 2 gameplay. His posts about Asmongold have garnered a lot of backlash, with Elon getting flagged by community notes on his website, X.

HasanAbi found it quite "funny" and "incredible" that Quin69's YouTube video criticizing Elon Musk's video gaming content would garner so much interest from mainstream political journalists. HasanAbi also mentioned how a reporter from Drop Site News Ryan Grimm contacted him about Quin69:

"But, it is so funny to me that this story, this story, this investigative reporting from Quin is causing so many fissures. Ryan Grimm reached out directly to me. He was like, 'Hey man, are you friends with this Quin guy? He is in your space. I would love you to have him on the broadcast.' Like, can you imagine? It's incredible, dude."

Quin69 and HasanAbi have also come to Asmongold's defense after Elon Musk leaked private DMs from the latter as a way to discredit the criticism he has been receiving regarding the Path of Exile 2 drama.

