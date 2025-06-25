"He already won at life": Fans react to PewDiePie no longer being in list of YouTube's top 10 most subscribed channels 

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg stood tall as YouTube's most‑subscribed individual channel on four separate occasions, holding the top spot for almost five years and six months overall. Now, following his move to Japan and the birth of his son, Bjorn, Kjellberg has seemingly pushed content creation to the background, and in light of this, his channel has statistically fallen down the ranks in terms of subscribers.

Reports indicate that Felix currently holds the number 11 spot on the most subscribed roster, only recently falling behind South Korean-based creator "KIMPRO828," with over 110,963,000 channel members. PewDiePie, on the other hand, lags by about 10,000.

Regardless of the difference, @memezar posted about the situation on Instagram and claimed that Kjellberg's successes lie beyond YouTube:

"He already won at life, being number one on that website is worthless to him now."

Others, like @mr_wilkx, reacted to news of Kjellberg's demotion and called it "an end of an era":

"Honestly an end of an era I remember PewDiePie and I never watched him that much myself but whether you love him or hate him he's a Legend."

@FunnyHappyStud1 claimed the YouTuber "got the good ending" with his career:

"He may not be in the top 10, but at least he’s not making brain rot YouTube Short slop. While the others are trying to appease the algorithm, Pewdiepie gets to make what he wants, when he wants, and spend his life with his family. Bro got the good ending."

@earnlabcom mentioned Kjellberg's influence in the YouTube space:

"Sad to see PewDiePie drop out of the top 10 after so many years, but his content played a big role in shaping YouTube’s history!"

What is PewDiePie doing in 2025?

While Felix's uploads have reduced in frequency, the content he does put out involves relaxed, longer-cut family-style vlogs featuring quality camerawork, giving fans a look into the Kjellberg household.

That being said, gaming and tech content are still a focus. In April 2025, he dropped a video titled "I installed Linux (so should you)," becoming his most popular video in over a year.

His semi-retired, laid-back lifestyle is reflected in his uploads, which feature novel reviews and book-club challenges. Soon after he stepped back from content creation full-time, Kjellberg mentioned that, moving forward, his goals with YouTube would be to upload for fun:

"I did say, I consider myself retired, like a year ago, and I'm just kinda doin' videos for fun... I'm just tryna have fun... People change, let me grow up. I'm just chillin' homie..."

In March 2025, Twitch megastar Kai Cenat claimed that he "couldn't see how ni**as got into PewDiePie" during his Batman: Arkham streaming marathon.

