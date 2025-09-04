"He dishonored my name": Rampage Jackson says he stopped talking to his son after his reported attack on pro wrestler

Kick streamer and former professional MMA fighter Quinton Jackson, popularly known by his stage name Rampage Jackson, has shared that he has distanced himself from his son, Raja Jackson. Raja went by Rajaplus on Kick before getting banned from the platform following his reported attack on professional wrestler Stuart &quot;Syko Stu&quot; Smith at an independent wrestling show in California.During an interview with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani on September 3, 2025, Rampage Jackson stated that he no longer maintains regular communication with his son. When Helwani remarked that he couldn’t imagine doing such a thing, he asked Rampage to explain why he had made the decision.In response, Rampage said:&quot;Because, he dishonored my name... Listen, I know he's my f**king son. I'm not cutting him off forever, I just haven't talked to him.... I talked to him after sh** happened and he heard the fact that he did this sh** and you know, he put my other kids at danger based off what the other poeple said, and I just can't talk to him right now. I just can't.&quot;Rampage Jackson says he is &quot;disappointed&quot; with son Raja after reported attack on Syko StuRaja Jackson’s reported attack on Syko Stu took place inside the ring after promoters of the LA event allegedly gave him permission to enter and let off some steam. This followed a supposed altercation outside the ring, stemming from a misunderstanding in which Raja was mistaken for a wrestler or a &quot;work,&quot; that is, a scripted character in professional wrestling. Upon seeing Raja’s camera, Syko Stu apparently assumed he was part of a scripted segment and struck him on the head with a beer can. He was later informed that Raja was not part of the official lineup. Despite the two seemingly resolving the matter by talking it through and even shaking hands, the attack reportedly still took place in the ring.Since the controversy took place, Rampage Jackson has claimed that he and his family have received death threats and racially charged messages online. Expressing his disappointment in his son during the interview with Ariel Helwani, Jackson continued:&quot;I'm not saying I'll never go and talk to him, I just can't talk to him right now. I need some time. I'm dealing with his attorneys and all this sh**. I'm very disappointed in Raja, like, yeah, I'm not a perfect parent, so I don't know what the protocol, how much time you stop from talking to your son, but he f**king goes out there and hurts somebody. He put the guy in the f**king hospital.&quot;In other news, Twitch is facing backlash from users over its supposed promotion of Kai Cenat’s ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon, with some likening the platform’s actions to “astroturfing.”