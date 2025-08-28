"Shut the f**k up": Rampage Jackson confronts fan after being asked about his son Raja Jackson's recent controversy

Kick streamer and former MMA fighter Rampage Jackson was recently seen calling out a fan for bringing up and asking a question about the controversy surrounding his son, Raja Jackson, who was known as Rajaplus on Kick before being banned from the Stake-backed website.During a broadcast on August 27, 2025, a fan walked up to Rampage Jackson, asking:&quot;What's up wth the Raja thing (unintelligible)?&quot;Upon hearing the mention of his son's recent controversy by the fan, Jackson cussed him out, stating:&quot;Come on, bro. Come on... Hey, respectfully, shut the f**k up.&quot;Rampage Jackson claims he is facing &quot;racist threats&quot; as fan apologizes for bringing up his son's recent controversyIn his latest Kick broadcast, Rampage Jackson was seen attempting to return to his typical livestreaming experience after having addressed the actions of his son, who allegedly repeatedly punched an already unconscious wrestler, Syko Stu, who later had to be hospitalized for his injuries.After Rampage Jackson retaliated against the fan for bringing up the recent situation surrounding his son, the fan was seen apologizing for his initial question, stating:&quot;A hundred percent. My respect, man, that's why I said I apologize for even coming up to you.&quot;Jackson then revealed that he and his family had been facing &quot;threats&quot;:&quot;I'm getting all racist threats and sh** n***a. Coming up to me? Come on. I'm getting a lot of racist threats. Motherf***rs talking about killing me and my whole family, n***a... I'm telling you, drop this sh**.&quot;In a lengthy address, Rampage Jackson could be seen talking of his son's alleged attack against Syko Stu, which he claimed was &quot;very unfortunate.&quot; Syko Stu is a former veteran turned wrestler who reportedly suffered broken facial bones, loss of several teeth, and ended up choking on his own blood due to the alleged attack.