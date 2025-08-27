Former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson has broken his silence and addressed the community regarding his son Raja Jackson's alleged assault on professional wrestler Syko Stu.During a Kick livestream on August 26, 2025, Rampage Jackson spoke up about his son's actions towards Syko Stu at a pro-wrestling event, which reportedly resulted in the former American veteran sustaining broken facial bones, losing several teeth, and choking on his own blood after being hit while unconscious.Claiming that he &quot;felt bad&quot; about what happened to Syko Stu, Rampage Jackson stated that he would still side with and support his son:&quot;You know, it's hard for me to talk about it, but you know, I'm just keeping 100. You know? I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu. I don't condone what my son did at all. Very unfortunate. If I was there, things would... I wasn't there. I'm a father, so you know, so I gotta have my son's back. But, I'm gonna let justice, you know, play out, take its course. Ain't much I can do on that side but be a father.&quot;The 47-year-old then insisted that he couldn't delve into details about the matter:&quot;Y'all know I can't talk about this s**t. I can't talk about any details and stuff like that. I can't really go into nothing. I hope y'all can respect that. This s**t put me in a bad mood. You know what I'm saying? I feel bad about Syko Stu and his family. His family had to see that s**t, you know what I'm saying? I wish I could have been there, but I couldn't. S**t is wild. S**t is wild. Now s**t's all over the internet.&quot;&quot;There's a lot of racist people showing their true colors and stuff&quot; - Rampage Jackson slams people for making &quot;stupid s**t&quot; to make money through Raja Jackson's controversyRampage Jackson continued the conversation, expressing his discontent with people profiting from the Raja Jackson controversy by producing &quot;stupid s**t&quot;. While alleging that &quot;a lot of racist people were showing their true colors,&quot; the Kick streamer said:&quot;I see a lot of people editing stupid s**t for clickbaits and stuff like that to make money and s**t. You know, that's not fair. There's a lot of racist people showing their true colors and stuff. You know? All this s**t, you can't stop none of this s**t, but you know, I'm not taking up for my son anything like that. I'm just telling you guys facts. You know what I'm saying? I'm doing what any father would do, which is being a father in hard moments like this.&quot;While Rampage Jackson has addressed the online community, Raja Jackson has yet to issue a statement regarding his alleged actions towards Syko Stu.