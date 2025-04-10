"He is as extreme and brutal": Twitch streamer Asmongold compares Donald Trump's political tactics to the Mafia

In his recent live stream on April 9, 2025, Asmongold made a controversial statement by comparing US President Donald Trump's political tactics to those of the Mafia. During the broadcast, Asmon claimed that President Trump can be "brutal" and that some of his actions scare people and work like a "Mafia tactic".

The clip has gone viral on social media, bringing the former One True King member into the spotlight. The comment was made when the streamer was discussing Trump's influence within the Republican Party. Asmon stated:

“He is as extreme and brutal as possible. It scares people, Mafia tactic. It’s a power dynamic, it works!”

He then went on to talk about how he thinks Trump "intimidates" people with his brutality. According to Asmon, this "brutality" was one of the reasons why people remember certain names from the past:

"It works. That's why the people who did it back in the day, everybody still know their names. It is because they were so brutal and so good at doing this that they killed anyone who got in their way."

Asmongold accused Destiny of advocating "political violence" against Trump

During his stream, Asmon also stated that Twitch streamer Steven "Destiny" was promoting "political violence". For context, Destiny shared a post on X asking the Secret Service to "step up and do their duty". Asmongold claimed that Destiny was risking his presence on social media by making such comments:

"Advocating for and talking about political violence and being violent, I think that is very dangerous. I think that he has done it so much recently that I feel like he is risking his entire internet presence on it."

He also explained further about why he thought Destiny might lose his entire career and get banned from YouTube for making such statements:

"I don't think he is that far off from getting banned from YouTube because of that. And I'm just being honest, right? You can't go on YouTube and you can't have all these statements like killing people and killing the president, beating people up, etc. Eventually, you're going to get suspended for that, and you are going to get in trouble. And this is his job."

For those unaware, Asmongold announced a couple of months ago that he is no longer a part of One True King.

