"He was just yelling": Former Blizzard employee opens up about Pirate Software's behavior 

Jason "Pirate Software" is a Twitch streamer who also happens to be a former security employee for Blizzard Entertainment, a billion-dollar American video game developer. Jason has consistently touched on his time at Blizzard, especially considering that his father, Joey Ray Hall, is a former senior project manager who joined the company in 1991.

Recently, a former co-worker of Pirate Software's, Aludiana, spoke to YouTuber Quintheo about Jason's time at the company. In the interview, a specific company charity event was brought up, and Alduiana suggested that the Twitch streamer acted inappropriately, "yelling" during the charity League of Legends event:

"I was on his team for a League tournament and he screamed at our team for apparently not gearing correctly to counter the other team, 'cuz we were just that bad, it's not like we were losing so severly... and we're like, 'Seriously, dude? You're raging at everybody, like our entire team, he was just yelling... It was a children's charity event!" (Timestamp - 10:08)

Notably, Aludiana was also Pirate Software's former roommate. In her testimony with Quintheo, she mentioned the events that eventually led up to her terminating her living contract with Jason. One particular reason behind this was the Twitch streamers' cleanliness practices, which were allegedly subpar:

"Pretty much any time I came home and went to the kitchen, all the dishes everywhere, like the pans, still food in them on the stove, sh*t everywhere... It was just a f**king mess... You don't want to clean up after your roomate to function in your own apartment. It was a combination of things, not letting me sleep, the cat destruction, the mess of it all..." (Timestamp - 14:06)

Aludiana speaks on Pirate Software gaining advantages through nepotism while working at Blizzard

Another notable topic brought up during the interview revolved around Pirate Software's familial status at Blizzard, considering his father was one of the company's early core employees.

Aludiana touched on how instances of lacklustre work from Jason's end would intentionally go unnoticed, allegedly because of nepotism:

"I brought this up to my specialist... he said, 'Well, you can try to escalate it, but no one's going to do anything, because I've tried to escalate it before.' So I talked to my manager... and I was essentially told that no one is going to do anything because of who he is... This is how nepotism actually works, which Jason also doesn't understand. It does not look good on your future at Blizzard if you mess with an executive's son. Period." (Timestamp - 6:11)

In other news, Pirate Software stated that being portrayed as the villain contributed to the Stop Killing Games campaign surpassing one million signatures.

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More