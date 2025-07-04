Pirate Software says people "making him the villain" had impact on Stop Killing Games receiving over 1 million signatures

Jason "Thor" Hall, also known as "Pirate Software," has spoken out about the Stop Killing Games petition receiving over a million signatures. For those unaware, the movement started by YouTuber Scott Ross, also known as "Accursed Farms," officially reached one million signatures on July 3, 2025.

Ad

On the same day, Pirate Software took to X to share his thoughts on the situation. While claiming that the "most interesting narrative" about Stop Killing Games was that his videos "somehow killed the initiative," the former Blizzard Entertainment employee stated that people "making him the villain" had an impact on the movement getting over one million signatures.

The Twitch streamer wrote:

"The most interesting narrative is that my videos somehow "killed" the initiative. This graph shows that the initiative already had a downward trend in interest when my videos dropped. My videos do not seem to have had any impact on the movement at all. Making me the villain did though. Best of luck with your next steps."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens had a lot to say about Pirate Software's X post.

"That also shows PewDiePie was the most helpful," X user @YulianRyder posted.

"> Making me the villain did though. this was my thought. Making you into the common enemy has brought this more attention than anything else. certainly hope it works out though and doesnt result in the industry fast tracking an entirely new and worse licenseless system," X user @TONKAHANAH1 commented.

Ad

"You did it, my friend. I can say without a doubt that thanks to your pedantic attitude and ambiguity in answering with a "yes" or "no" if you agreed with the movement. Rather, you created a debate that harmed you in several ways (especially emotionally), you did what no one thought could be achieved: Make "STOP KILLING GAMES" conceived solely to address the issue in Europe. Congratulations," X user @MattFazer102 remarked.

Ad

Pirate Software recently announced his departure from Ludwig's game publishing company over the Stop Killing Games controversy

Pirate Software made headlines on July 3, 2025, when he announced that he was leaving Offbrand Games, the game publishing company he co-founded with YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig.

Explaining why he chose to part ways from the venture, the content creator said:

Ad

"I am no longer working at @offbrand_games. People were attacking all of the games we were publishing and trying to mass review bomb them. You can dislike the things I say but this kind of behavior is unhinged. Learned a lot there, accomplished a lot, hope they succeed regardless. Love those dudes and loved working with them. Hope they keep cooking."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Scott Ross has addressed the community after Stop Killing Games received one million signatures, outlining plans for the next steps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More