Stop Killing Games crosses its goal of 1 million signatures, what's next for the movement?

Stop Killing Games, the movement started by Ross Scott to see online games be preserved indefinitely has finally reached 1 million signatures. Regardless of opposition by content creators like PirateSoftware, who has supposedly spread misinformation about the movement, across the United Kingdom and the European Union, the petition has finally crossed the massive milestone of 1M people putting pen to paper.

Unfortunately, as this is only for the European Union, Americans could not take part in this initiative, but it’s one that affects gamers worldwide. It could see real change take place, once online games have reached their end. The very anti-consumer practice of taking games down forever could end in the EU, and perhaps elsewhere. Let’s talk about Stop Killing Games' initiative, now that it's hit 1 million signatures.

What’s next for the Stop Killing Games movement now that it’s hit 1 million signatures?

Now that the Stop Killing Games movement’s petition has reached 1 million signatures, the next step will be submitted to the European Commision, with the goal of passing a law. While reaching one million is incredibly important, that’s not really the end of the road for this petition.

In the past, other petitions have been submitted to the European Commision, who, while having at least 1M signatures, some of them were determined to be fake, or otherwise invalid. So the fight isn’t over once 1 million is reached; people will need to continue to push and make their voices heard, by signing the petition.

However, it’s also important to remember that you must be a citizen of the European Union to sign, so if you think you’re helping in the US, by signing, that isn’t the case. However, spreading the word is perfectly acceptable. Some of the biggest names in content creation/gaming have spoken up in support, such as PewDiePie.

The deadline for people who wish to sign the Stop Killing Games petition is July 31, 2025, so there’s still plenty of time for people to do their part. But what could possibly happen as a result of this? Unfortunately, the sad possibility is that “nothing” could be the answer. The European Commision could see this as pointless, and nothing could be done.

Ideally, a law would be made that would force games studios to help with the preservation of their online titles, instead of simply abandoning them, and stopping gamers from enjoying them in the future. It’s so frustrating to watch a game you’ve played for years simply vanish, because the developers no longer wish to support it.

This doesn't just affect online games, though; it affects every video game that ceases production. Anytime a handheld console like the 3DS closes its digital shop, the price of the physical games becomes untenable for the average gamer. The hope is that by passing legislation, things like this could be a thing of the past.

Nobody is saying that game developers should have to host servers forever, either. Players could run fan communities/private servers/public servers to keep these games accessible, and that's what Stop Killing Games aims to do.

Putting games in the hands of the community instead of simply letting them go to waste would be better for gamers everywhere, and it could see real change happen globally in how we preserve video games. We will simply have to wait and see what happens next, but we’re hopeful that it will be a positive for games preservation.

