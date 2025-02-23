"He looks so cute": Tectone claims HasanAbi gets away with saying things online because he is attractive

YouTuber John "Tectone" recently uploaded a video titled My 3 year Experience with OTK, which included clips from his Twitch broadcasts. One of the aspects Tectone discussed within the broadcast was his defense of Zack "Asmongold."

Talking about his family's military background and how it contributes to his hardiness, Tectone stated:

"'You're going to interact and talk kindly about this guy? But didn't you hear what he said?' I don't care. Okay? I'm from a military family. I live in a world where people can just say sh** and you don't have to be a f**king p***y and a b**ch about everything."

While claiming that individuals online were expected to hold themselves to a high standard, Tectone stated that HasanAbi was an exception due to his looks:

"These people on the internet hold people to such high degree, whenever they say or f**k up on anything ever, it's pathetic. It is. Unless you're attractive, in which case, Hasan gets away with everything because he looks so cute. 'Cause he's so handsome. Look at his boyish charm."

"I do think it's absolutely hypocritical": Tectone claims that being associated with HasanAbi is treated differently than Asmongold

Asmongold has recently been gaining quite a reputation as a political commentator on Twitch, with some of his contentious statements gaining publicity, including his comments on book burnings in Nazi Germany and on immigration.

HasanAbi has also been subject to many controversies. Recently, he even asked his fanbase to "get in" and "counter-attack" what he perceived to be a "brigade" in the comments of a Trash Taste podcast episode, where he appeared as a guest.

Claiming that a discrepancy exists in the way associating with Asmongold is perceived as compared to HasanAbi, Tectone stated:

"I do think its absolutely hypocritical how anybody says, oh, you're associated with Asmon, what the hell? Oh, Hasan, that's great."

In other news, Asmongold recently announced that he is no longer associated with the OTK amid his increased focus on political commentary. He claimed that the decision was mutual, as the nature of his comments would put other members "at risk."

