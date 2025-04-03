"He made me lie": Adin Ross says the Playboi Carti controversy was real with a major difference

Streamer Adin Ross is back to his regularly scheduled programming after being reinstated on Twitch. Despite his unban, the streamer continues to broadcast on Kick, a platform he reportedly has equity in. Recently, while collaborating with internet celebrities Rubi Rose and BenDaDonnn, Ross was asked about his six-minute viral 2024 stream with hip-hop artist Playboi Carti.

Ad

For context, in February 2024, the streamer interacted with Carti backstage. The latter, after just six minutes, left with a bag of cash rumored to have contained $2 million. Rubi Rose brought up the subject, questioning the situation's legitimacy:

"The situation that happened with Playboi Carti - real or fake? ('Which one?', asked Adin) the million dollar, like him coming and it being dark, and all that sh*t."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin Ross then denied the rumors behind the cash amount, stating that it was all a ruse plotted by the rapper to make him seem "cool":

"Okay... so me and Carti had phone calls, for five days straight, just being normal as f*ck, talking up a storm, 'I wanna do this... I wanna stream music... I wanna play this , I wanna play that'... I went to Kick, I got Kick - it was never two million, he made me lie about to be 'cool'."

Ad

"He got $250,000": Looking back at Adin Ross' viral 2024 stream with Playboi Carti

Ad

Adin Ross clarified that he incurred no financial loss due to the situation. Instead, it was Kick that suffered the blow. The streamer clarified that Playboi Carti received a total amount of $250,000. Ross opined that this was a quarter million well spent, highlighting the virality of the stream and that it ultimately boosted Kick's visibility:

"So it was, $500K he agreed to, I went to Kick, they gave me the entire $500K, he only got half a bag... I had two bags in case some shady sh*t happened... he got $250,000, so he stole from Kick, but Kick was happy because they went number one and that sh*t just went so big."

Ad

Adin Ross reaffirmed the situation's reality, leading to Rubi emphasizing how "awkward" the interaction was:

"Exactly, so the situation was real, as f*ck ('Like the awkwardness between you guys... it was so awkward, oh my God!', said Rose) So awkward."

Playboi Carti recently addressed his collaboration with Ross during the build-up to his highly anticipated release, I Am Music. While on call with Twitch megastar Kai Cenat, the rapper claimed that Adin wasn't his "type" of person and mentioned that they were "cool" regardless of their history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback