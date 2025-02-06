  • home icon
  • "He must have been unhappy": Popular streamers react to Jimmy Butler's reported trade to Golden State Warriors

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Feb 06, 2025 05:50 GMT
streamers react to Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler is reportedly heading to the Golden State Warriors (Image via @xQc, @JimmyButler, and @LacyHimself/X)

Jimmy Butler's reported trade to the Golden State Warriors has taken the internet by storm, and popular streamers have weighed in on the situation. For context, on February 6, 2025, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania posted on X that the Miami Heat were finalizing a deal to trade Butler to the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a "protected first-round pick."

On the same day, Jimmy Butler seemingly addressed the report through a 28-second audio clip with the following caption:

"welcome to the wild wild west 🎶"

During a Marvel Rivals livestream, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" commented on the situation, speculating that Butler "must have been unhappy" with the Heat. While calling the 35-year-old's trade to the Warriors an "insane and crazy" thing, the French-Canadian content creator said:

"Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors is insane. That is crazy. He must have been unhappy or something. Like, how does that even happen? I know ball. Jimmy Butler is insane! Yeah, when he's unhappy, he doesn't play good. Brother, it's insane! Butler goes from bottom seed, all the way to the finals f**king two seasons ago, and you're acting like now he's old and washed.
"Brother, you don't know ball! You don't know ball! Just be quiet! Brother, it was a one-man show from the bottom seed, what are you talking about?"
FaZe Lacy believes Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler on the same team doesn't make them championship contenders

Popular Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" has also spoken out about Jimmy Butler's reported trade to the Golden State Warriors. In a 42-second video posted on X, the content creator expressed delight after learning of the trade news. However, according to him, Stephen Curry and Butler playing together does not make the Warriors championship contenders:

"Oh, my god! Curry got help! Curry got help! Wait, but they lost Wiggins. Is that worth it? Look, chat, look at this! Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry on the same team. I don't think that makes them a contender, though. I genuinely don't think that makes them a contender because, first, Curry hasn't been playing good. Second of all, Jimmy Butler is low-key washed."

In addition to xQc and Lacy, esports organization and streamer collective, FaZe Clan, responded to the reported NBA trade transfer by "welcoming" Jimmy Butler in an X post.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
