"He's stuck in his ways": Roflgator opens up about helping Twitch streamer Shelbo, who says he is engaged to Pokimane

Popular VRChat personality Robert "Roflgator" has spoken out about the situation involving Twitch streamers Shelbo and Imane "Pokimane." For those unaware, Shelbo, also known as "shelbyjacobs1," made headlines on February 27, 2025, when his livestream surfaced on Reddit, where he claimed to be "engaged" to Pokimane.

During the broadcast, Shelbo claimed that he and the Moroccan-Canadian personality had been "dating for four months," asserting that the latter is "not single" and was "taken":

"Me and Pokimane have been dating for four months now. Today is our four-month anniversary. Guys she is not single, she is taken. I know she likes to keep up her image saying that she is single, but I am in a relationship with her. We're going to be meeting up soon and, we are engaged guys. We're engaged."

Timestamp - 00:01:33

Roflgator commented on the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit that featured Shelbo's claims. While stating that he attempted to assist the content creator by purchasing his merchandise and raiding his Twitch streams, Rolfgator claimed that Shelbo was "stuck in his ways":

"The problem is, no matter how much you try to talk to him, he's stuck in his ways. I tried really hard to help the guy out because i felt sorry for him and his moms situation.. I bought his merch, I raided him, I helped him get a discord started for his community, and he started doing some questionable things with the pokimane situation. I kept trying to tell him to stop, and he unfollowed me on Twitter and said I was wrong and refused to listen."

Furthermore, Roflgator did not believe anyone could persuade Shelbo to seek assistance, adding that the streamer is "convinced" about "witches trying to destroy" his life:

"I'm not sure anyone can really convince him to get help. He is convinced witches are trying to destroy his life and he is cursed and that he used to have a big channel but it vanished and all memory of it was erased like men in black. I hope to god there is some way to get his money back from those scammers cuz th e dude and his mom literally live in poverty, but I doubt there is :/"

"Most beautiful woman I've met" - Twitch streamer Shelbo's message to Pokimane on Valentine's Day explored

On February 14, 2025, Shelbo shared a message to Pokimane via X. While wishing the 28-year-old a happy Valentine's Day, Shelbo stated:

"Happy Valentine's Day. There's something I've been wanting to tell you for a long time now. You are the most beautiful woman I've met in my entire life. There's a lot I want to say about you, but this is the only thing I'm going to say... keep smiling, keep believing, and don't give up."

Pokimane has yet to respond to the recent claims made by Shelbo.

