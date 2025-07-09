"He wrote phishing emails": YouTuber calls out Pirate Software for claiming he was hacker for US government

YouTuber Coding Jesus has called out Jason "Thor" Hall, also known as "Pirate Software," for claiming that he was a hacker for the United States government. On July 8, 2025, the content creator uploaded a video titled, Pirate Software responded to my code review....

At the five-minute mark, Coding Jesus played a clip from the Dropped Frames podcast, featuring Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage," in which Pirate Software stated the following about his hacking career:

"An actual hacker. Yeah. My last job was hacking power plants for the federal government. I worked for the United States Department of Energy."

Coding Jesus responded by displaying a screenshot from the game developer's LinkedIn page, which stated that he wrote phishing emails and worked as a social engineer during his tenure at Blizzard Entertainment:

"When he says things like this, what he's tryhing to paint in your mind as a viewer is that he's some sort of Unit 8200 Mosad agent writing zero-day exploits on USBs that are snuck into Iranian nuclear facilities, and that infest and shut down the entire technical operation of that nuclear power plant. When in reality, if you look at his LinkedIn and reconcile it against his skillset, what he did was social engineering. He wrote phishing emails and tried to gain access to credentials and user systems that way."

Coding Jesus went on to say that what Pirate Software claims about himself creates a "disconnect" between what he portrays himself to be and what he does:

"So, all this really culminates in the disconnect between who Thor plays himself up to be, and then what we can produce. It shouldn't be a surprise to anybody that his GitHub is also totally empty. It's empty because he has nothing to show for his 20 years of experience as a veteran in the space."

Timestamp - 05:09

"YouTube grifter trying to fight for relevance" - Pirate Software slams Code Jesus for his "wild behavior"

On the same day (July 8, 2025), a seven-minute clip surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Pirate Software responded to Code Jesus and his recent video about him. While describing Code Jesus as a "YouTube grifter," who was "trying to fight for relevance," he remarked:

"'Jesus can help you.' You mean the guy who has never used Game Maker Studio, doesn't know Game Maker Language, and talks a lot of s**t about what was wrong? Pretty funny. You should look at my comment underneath his video. Imagine screaming and sh**ting about alarms in Game Maker, saying, 'Why aren't these renamed,' when you literally can't rename them. Wild behavior. It's just another, like, YouTube grifter trying to fight for relevance, dude. That's all that s**t is. All too common these days."

Pirate Software made headlines a few days ago when he said people "making him the villain" had an impact on the Stop Killing Games movement garnering over one million signatures.

