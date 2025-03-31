"His nose is crying": Fans respond to IShowSpeed's chaotic reaction after having spicy Chinese hotpot

IShowSpeed recently tried out the "spiciest hotpot" while visiting Chengdu city in China, which is located in the province of Sichuan. As expected, he tried out what appeared to be a piece of meat by dipping it into the hotpot. Instantly, the streamer started to choke up and cough.

Ad

At the same time, IShowSpeed's bodyguards ate from the same hotpot but did not react. Speed's spice tolerance had seemingly failed him, and he let out his frustration by spontaneously picking up the establishment's staff member.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The streamer then decided to take another piece of meat dipped inside the hotpot while appearing to tear up and subsequently developing a runny nose.

Fans have been reacting to IShowSpeed's hotpot experience on X, with many expressing concern for the streamer's struggle to consume the spicy assortment of food:

"His nose is crying," wrote X user @juniperymonde

"Speed please be safe," wrote X user @Raphelonwild

Ad

"Believe me, iced milk is the best antidote for this," wrote X user @KangXu_Echem

On the other side, some netizens noticed that the streamer's security detail had managed to eat the items from the hotpot without much bother:

"But his bodyguard ate the same and had zero reaction?" wrote X user @blue_soul83

"Meanwhile the security gets second bite," wrote X user @CryptoFlackoo

Ad

IShowSpeed's broadcasts get praised by the Chinese government

IShowSpeed's broadcasts have attracted the Chinese government's attention, owing to his unrelenting popularity. For reference, the streamer hit 1 million followers on the Chinese TikTok-equivalent app, Douyin.

IShowSpeed was the topic of a post on X made by the official account of the United States's Chinese Embassy on March 26, 2025. In the post, the account praised IShowSpeed for creating "alternative channels" for audiences outside China to gain an insider's view into the country.

Recently, the Chinese Embassy made yet another post, reacting to IShowSpeed's recent ascent on the Love Ladder tourist attraction in China, a long ladder featuring an absence of guardrails on either side. The ladder itself is located off the side of a cliff, making the experience of climbing it an exhilarating one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback