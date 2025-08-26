'Hopefully charged with assault': Asmongold reacts as Kick streamer Konvy gets police called on him after water hose prank

Streaming personality Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has reacted to a recent viral video of Kick streamers Steven &quot;Konvy&quot; and notorious prankster Edward &quot;Myhouseisdirty&quot; deciding to &quot;prank&quot; a woman using a water hose. The woman, after being targeted by Edward, decided to call the cops on the two.This ordeal was then uploaded as a clip to X on August 26, 2025, garnering over 87,000 views within an hour of being posted. In response to this clip, Asmongold condemned the actions of Konvy and Myhouseisdirty, and stated that such pranks would not stop until there are &quot;actual consequences&quot;:&quot;Based, hopefully charged with assault. These &quot;pranks&quot; need to stop and they won't until there are actual consequences.&quot;Zack @AsmongoldLINK@FearedBuck Based, hopefully charged with assault These &quot;pranks&quot; need to stop and they won't until there are actual consequencesWhat caused the woman to call the police against Kick streamers Konvy and Myhouseisdirt?The clip begins with the woman pushing her shopping cart through the Home Depot store while Myhouseisdirty was seen using a hose to water nearby plants. The latter was wearing a fluorescent vest, seemingly to come off as an employee. Soon after, he aimed the water hose at the woman, effectively drenching her.He claimed that the hose was broken and that he could not turn it off, while proceeding to aim at the woman once more. After seeing the camera, the woman stated that she was inclined to call the police for the Kick streamers' actions. One of the streamers, presumably Konvy, then claimed that he was a &quot;journalist,&quot; however, the woman decided to call the police anywayThe streamers and their cameraperson were then seen walking behind the woman as she called the authorities during the livestream. The three were later confronted by the police. However, no official confirmation of their being charged with a crime has been made, as of writing.In other news, YouTuber Ian &quot;iDubbbz&quot; opined on the rock band Radiohead, claiming that he was no longer an active listener of the band as it was &quot;Zionist-coded.&quot;